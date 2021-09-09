Juratoys Recalls Children’s Shaving Toys Due to Violation of Federal Phthalate Ban

The brown trim of the shaving kit bags contains levels of a regulated phthalate that exceed the prohibition of specific phthalates. Banned phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
About 13,600
Juratoys US toll-free at 855-665-9287 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email recall@juratoysus.com, or online at www.janod.us and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
The recall involves Janod Shaving Kit toys. The kit’s blue fabric zippered bag with brown trim and imitation leather handle holds the following wood components: mustache-shaped scissors, mirror, mustache-shaped comb, cologne bottle, shaving brush, shaving cream bottle and shaver. The batch number is found on the bottom of the cologne bottle and on the packaging wrap. The following six batches are included in this recall:
|
Batch Numbers
|
10084/ J06548/ 052020
|
10024/ J06548/ 062020
|
10166/ J06548/ 072020
|
10279/ J06548/ 092020
|
10460/ J06548/ 112020
|
10551/ J06548/ 022021
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled children’s shaving kit and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
None reported
Nordstrom and Crate and Barrel stores nationwide; online at Amazon.com, Maisonnette.com, Nordstrom.com, and CrateandBarrel.com; both in store and online at other specialty toy, gift and books stores nationwide; and in select catalogs from July 2020 through July 2021 for about $30.
Juratoys US Corp., of Millersburg, Pa.
