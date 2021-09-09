 Skip to main content

Juratoys Recalls Children’s Shaving Toys Due to Violation of Federal Phthalate Ban

  • Recalled Janod Children’s Shaving Kit
  • Recalled Janod Children’s Shaving Kit with included components
Name of Product:
Janod Children’s Shaving Kits
Hazard:

The brown trim of the shaving kit bags contains levels of a regulated phthalate that exceed the prohibition of specific phthalates. Banned phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 09, 2021
Units:

About 13,600 

Consumer Contact

Juratoys US toll-free at 855-665-9287 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email recall@juratoysus.com, or online at www.janod.us and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves Janod Shaving Kit toys. The kit’s blue fabric zippered bag with brown trim and imitation leather handle holds the following wood components: mustache-shaped scissors, mirror, mustache-shaped comb, cologne bottle, shaving brush, shaving cream bottle and shaver. The batch number is found on the bottom of the cologne bottle and on the packaging wrap. The following six batches are included in this recall:

Batch Numbers

10084/ J06548/ 052020

10024/ J06548/ 062020

10166/ J06548/ 072020

10279/ J06548/ 092020

10460/ J06548/ 112020

10551/ J06548/ 022021

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled children’s shaving kit and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At

Nordstrom and Crate and Barrel stores nationwide; online at Amazon.com, Maisonnette.com, Nordstrom.com, and CrateandBarrel.com; both in store and online at other specialty toy, gift and books stores nationwide; and in select catalogs from July 2020 through July 2021 for about $30.

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Juratoys US Corp., of Millersburg, Pa.

Recall number:
21-194
