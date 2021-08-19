John Deere Recalls Compact Utility Tractors Due to Risk of Injury (Recall Alert)

Rear wheel spacer bolts that were torqued improperly during manufacturing can cause the wheel to fall off during use. This can result in the tractor overturning, posing an injury hazard to the operator.
About 200
Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, or online at www.deere.com and click on “Product Recall Information” on the drop-down menu under “Services & Support” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves John Deere compact utility tractors with model numbers 4044M, 4044R, 4052M, 4052R, 4066M or 4066R printed on the hood. The recalled compact utility tractors were sold in green and yellow and come in both open operator station and cab configurations. “John Deere” is also printed on the hood. The serial number is located on the frame on the front right side of the machine near the engine and begins with 1LV. A list of serial numbers included in this recall is available at www.JohnDeere.com/WheelSpacerBoltRecall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tractors and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free inspection and repair of the wheel mounting bolts. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.
John Deere has received one report of a wheel falling off. No injuries have been reported.
John Deere dealers nationwide from December 2020 through June 2021 for between $30,000 and $56,000.
Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
