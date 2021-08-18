 Skip to main content

Intertex Recalls Blower Fans Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled B-Air VP-33 Blower Fans
  • Recalled B-Air VP-33 Blower Fan Packaging
Name of Product:
B-Air VP-33 Blower Fans
Hazard:

The capacitor in the recalled VP-33 blower fans can overheat, posing a fire hazard.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 18, 2021
Units:

About 29,500 (In addition, about 5,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Intertex at 800-465-7300 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday or 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Friday, email at VP33recall@b-air.com or online at www.b-air.com/VP33recall or  www.b-air.com and click on the VP-33 recall banner for more information.

 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the model VP-33 blower fans sold under the B-Air®

Brand and intended primarily for commercial use for remediation. The recalled blowers were manufactured before January 1, 2018. The recalled air mover, 1/3 horsepower fans were sold in blue, red or green in a neon yellow-colored box. The B-Air logo is on the vent and on the product label. 

Remedy:

Purchasers should immediately stop using the recalled blower fans and contact the firm for a free repair kit including an S-3 capacitor and installation instructions.

Incidents/Injuries:

Intertex has received five reports of the capacitor overheating in the blower fans and causing fire-related property damage totaling about $75,000. No injuries have been reported.  

Sold At

Home Depot and Menard’s nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Home Depot.com from February 2013 through December 2017 for about $200.

Manufacturer(s):

Intertex LLC, of West Chester, Pa.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-182
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Hobby Lobby white wood stool
Hobby Lobby Recalls White Wood Stools Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The stools can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards.

Recalled Antigravity Chair - Red
Kohl’s Recalls SONOMA Goods For Life Branded Ultimate Oversized Antigravity Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The chair can break or collapse when weight is applied, posing a fall hazard.  

 

Recalled shower bench
Shower Benches Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Made by Ivena and Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert)

The shower bench can collapse during use, posing a fall hazard to the user.

Recalled Swivel Counter Stool (Style# 66414)
TJX Recalls Counter Stools Due to Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold at HomeGoods and Homesense Stores

The counter stools can break or collapse, posing fall and injury hazards.  

Recalled B-Air VP-33 Blower Fans
Intertex Recalls Blower Fans Due to Fire Hazard

The capacitor in the recalled VP-33 blower fans can overheat, posing a fire hazard.  

Recalled Pacapet Fluffy Pink Area Rug
Area Rugs Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Fire Hazard; Imported by Pacapet; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The rugs fail to meet the federal flammability standard for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard.

fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov