Huish Outdoors Recalls Oceanic Adult Dry Top Snorkels Due to Drowning Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Costco

  • Recalled Oceanic Adult Dry Top Snorkel showing oval shaped bottom purge valve
  • Close-up of oval shaped bottom purge valve of Recalled Oceanic Adult Dry Top Snorkel
  • Location of Batch Number
Name of Product:
Oceanic Adult Dry Top Snorkels
Hazard:

The bottom purge valve on the recalled snorkels can leak, allowing unexpected water entry, posing a drowning hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
September 22, 2021
Units:

About 76,000

Consumer Contact

Huish Outdoors toll-free at 833-493-1029 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or online at www.oceanicworldwide.com and click on “Quality Alerts” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Oceanic Adult Dry Top Snorkels. The recalled snorkels are white and gray with a blue plastic housing around an oval shaped, clear rubber bottom purge valve and a blue dry splash guard located at the top of the snorkel. The snorkel measures about 16.5 inches tall. Oceanic Adult Dry Top Snorkels with the following four-digit batch numbers are included in this recall: 2038, 2039, 2040, 2041, 2042, 2043, 2044, 2045, 2046, 2047, 2048, 2049, 2050, 2051, 2102, 2103, 2104, 2105, 2106, 2107, 2108, 2109, 2110, 2111, 2112, 2113, 2114 and 2115. The batch numbers can be found above the flexible gray tubing. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snorkels and follow the instructions online at www.oceanicsnorkel.com to destroy the product and register for a free replacement snorkel, shipping included.

Incidents/Injuries:

Oceanic has received 13 reports of the snorkels leaking.  One injury, involving minor cuts to a consumer who tripped after a snorkel leaked, has been reported.

 

Sold Exclusively At

Costco Wholesale Warehouses nationwide and online at www.costco.com from February 2021 through July 2021 for about $40.

Manufacturer(s):

Unique Sea Products, of Thailand

Manufactured In:
Thailand
Importer(s):

Huish Outdoors, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Recall number:
21-199
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

