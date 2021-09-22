Huish Outdoors Recalls Oceanic Adult Dry Top Snorkels Due to Drowning Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Costco

The bottom purge valve on the recalled snorkels can leak, allowing unexpected water entry, posing a drowning hazard.
About 76,000
Huish Outdoors toll-free at 833-493-1029 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or online at www.oceanicworldwide.com and click on “Quality Alerts” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Oceanic Adult Dry Top Snorkels. The recalled snorkels are white and gray with a blue plastic housing around an oval shaped, clear rubber bottom purge valve and a blue dry splash guard located at the top of the snorkel. The snorkel measures about 16.5 inches tall. Oceanic Adult Dry Top Snorkels with the following four-digit batch numbers are included in this recall: 2038, 2039, 2040, 2041, 2042, 2043, 2044, 2045, 2046, 2047, 2048, 2049, 2050, 2051, 2102, 2103, 2104, 2105, 2106, 2107, 2108, 2109, 2110, 2111, 2112, 2113, 2114 and 2115. The batch numbers can be found above the flexible gray tubing.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snorkels and follow the instructions online at www.oceanicsnorkel.com to destroy the product and register for a free replacement snorkel, shipping included.
Oceanic has received 13 reports of the snorkels leaking. One injury, involving minor cuts to a consumer who tripped after a snorkel leaked, has been reported.
Costco Wholesale Warehouses nationwide and online at www.costco.com from February 2021 through July 2021 for about $40.
Unique Sea Products, of Thailand
Huish Outdoors, of Salt Lake City, Utah
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
