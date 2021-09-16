 Skip to main content

Harbor Freight Tools Recalls to Repair Propane Portable Heaters Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Bauer Forced Air Propane Portable Heaters
  • Ratings label located at rear of unit with Heater item number 57176
Name of Product:
Bauer Forced Air Propane Portable Heaters
Hazard:

The fitting at the back of the heater can fail to be sufficiently tight, causing the heater to leak propane gas, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 16, 2021
Units:

About 19,000

 

Consumer Contact

Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at productcompliance@harborfreight.com or online at www.harborfreight.com and click on “Recall Safety Information” on the bottom of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Bauer Forced Air Propane portable heaters, a forced air heater powered by propane gas. The unit is red, and measures 13 inches long, 9 inches high and 17 inches wide. The name “Bauer” is printed on the side of the heater in white letters. The heater has item number 57176 printed on the ratings label at the rear of the unit located next to the gas inlet. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled propane portable heaters and inspect the heaters with a soapy water leak test per these instructions from Harbor Freight to determine that the fitting at the back of the unit is not leaking. Harbor Freight is contacting all known purchasers directly with updated instructions for use and detailed instructions on how to inspect and tighten the fittings on the heaters if necessary, using the wrench supplied with the product. If leaks persist, after self-inspection and appropriate tightening as needed, contact Harbor Freight Tools for more information.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 13 reports of propane gas leaking, including one report of a fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At

Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and online at www.harborfreight.com from November 2020 until March 5, 2021 for about $100.

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Harbor Freight Tools, of Calabasas, Calif.

Recall number:
21-782
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Antigravity Chair - Red
Kohl’s Recalls SONOMA Goods For Life Branded Ultimate Oversized Antigravity Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The chair can break or collapse when weight is applied, posing a fall hazard.  

 

Recalled Bauer Forced Air Propane Portable Heaters
Harbor Freight Tools Recalls to Repair Propane Portable Heaters Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The fitting at the back of the heater can fail to be sufficiently tight, causing the heater to leak propane gas, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Gas One adapter hose – Model# 50140
Gas One Recalls Propane Adapter Hoses Due to Fire Hazard

The hose can swell during use causing gas to leak, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled John Deere 4M & 4R compact utility tractor – open station
John Deere Recalls Compact Utility Tractors Due to Risk of Injury (Recall Alert)

Rear wheel spacer bolts that were torqued improperly during manufacturing can cause the wheel to fall off during use. This can result in the tractor overturning, posing an injury hazard to the operator.  

Recalled Arroyo Wood Burning Fire Pit
Real Flame Recalls Arroyo and Hideaway Wood Burning Fire Pits Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Crate and Barrel (Recall Alert)

Wood stored under the unit can ignite, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Klein Tools Non-contact Voltager Testers NCVT-1
Non-Contact Voltage Testers Recalled by Klein Tools Due to Shock Hazard

The on/off button can remain depressed during the power on or power off cycle, causing the tester to work improperly. Consumers testing electrical sources could fail to be warned of the presence of live voltage if the tester is not properly operating, posing a shock hazard to the users.

fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov