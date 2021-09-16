Harbor Freight Tools Recalls to Repair Propane Portable Heaters Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled propane portable heaters and inspect the heaters with a soapy water leak test per these instructions from Harbor Freight to determine that the fitting at the back of the unit is not leaking. Harbor Freight is contacting all known purchasers directly with updated instructions for use and detailed instructions on how to inspect and tighten the fittings on the heaters if necessary, using the wrench supplied with the product. If leaks persist, after self-inspection and appropriate tightening as needed, contact Harbor Freight Tools for more information.