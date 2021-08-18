Hallmark Recalls Teethers Due to Choking Hazard

Description:

This recall involves 11 different styles of round teethers made of softwood and with a variety of attachments including plush rattles in the shape of animal heads, plush animal heads, or with attached decorative fabric. The wooden teether ring measures about three inches in diameter and the plush animal heads are about three inches in height and width. The teethers weigh less than one pound. The products were sold with a gray woven brand label with the Hallmark brand crown and a hangtag, in various colors, describing the product as “Plush and Wood Teether and Rattle” or “Wood and Detachable Cloth Teether for Little Droolers.” They were manufactured between 2015 and 2020 with a sewn-in white label with date codes: JUL15, 1117, 0618, 0719, or 1020. This recall involves the following item names and SKU codes: