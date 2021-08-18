 Skip to main content

Hallmark Recalls Teethers Due to Choking Hazard

  • Recalled Teether Rings
Name of Product:
Teether Rings with Decorative Fabric and Plush Attachments
Hazard:

The finished wooden ring can break into small parts, posing a choking hazard

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 18, 2021
Units:

About 15,500 (In addition, about 1,200 were sold in Canada) 

Consumer Contact

Hallmark at 800-425-5627 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at www.hallmark.com/recall or www.hallmark.com  and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 11 different styles of round teethers made of softwood and with a variety of attachments including plush rattles in the shape of animal heads, plush animal heads, or with attached decorative fabric. The wooden teether ring measures about three inches in diameter and the plush animal heads are about three inches in height and width. The teethers weigh less than one pound. The products were sold with a gray woven brand label with the Hallmark brand crown and a hangtag, in various colors, describing the product as “Plush and Wood Teether and Rattle” or “Wood and Detachable Cloth Teether for Little Droolers.”  They were manufactured between 2015 and 2020 with a sewn-in white label with date codes: JUL15, 1117, 0618, 0719, or 1020. This recall involves the following item names and SKU codes:

SKU

ITEM NAME

DESCRIPTION

1BBY4166

 

FLORAL FABRIC WOOD TEETHER

 

Floral fabric wood teether

 

1BBY4167

 

NAUTICAL FABRIC WOOD TEETHER

 

Nautical fabric wood teether

 

1BBY4168

 

PATTERN FABRIC WOOD TEETHER

 

Patterned fabric wood teether

 

1BBY4250

 

WOOD AND KNIT RATTLE TEETHER LAMB

 

Wood teether with attached rattle in the shape of a plush white lamb’s head

 

1BBY4251

 

WOOD AND KNIT RATTLE TEETHER MONKEY

 

Wood teether with attached rattle in the shape of a plush brown and white monkey’s head

 

1BBY4252

 

WOOD AND KNIT RATTLE TEETHER BUNNY

 

Wood teether with attached rattle in the shape of a plush gray and white bunny head

 

1VTD1635

 

BABY'S FIRST VAL BIB AND RATTLE SET

 

Wood teether with attached red plush heart, sold as a set with a red bib with “My First Valentine’s Day” written in white piping

 

1MJB3514

 

PLUSH BABY TEETHER LION

 

Wood teether with attached plush gray and white lion’s head

 

1MJB3515

 

PLUSH BABY TEETHER MONKEY

 

Wood teether with attached plush gray and white monkey head

 

1MJB3516

 

PLUSH BABY TEETHER ZEBRA

 

Wood teether with attached plush gray and white zebra head

 

1MJB3517

 

PLUSH BABY TEETHER ELEPHANT

 

Wood teether with attached plush tan and white elephant head

 

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled teethers away from children and contact Hallmark to receive a $25 gift card towards any product at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores or online at www.hallmark.com.      

Incidents/Injuries:

Hallmark has received four reports of the wooden teether rings breaking, including one report of a child placing broken wooden parts in their mouth and one report of a pinched lip.   

Sold At

Hallmark Gold Crown stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, boutique gift shops and online at www.hallmark.com from June 2015 through June 2021 for between $10 and $25.

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Hallmark Marketing Company LLC, of Kansas City, Mo.

Recall number:
21-181
