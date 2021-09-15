 Skip to main content

Gas One Recalls Propane Adapter Hoses Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Gas One adapter hose – Model# 50140
  • Recalled Gas One adapter hose – Model# 50140-08
  • Recalled Gas One adapter hose – Model# 50140-012
  • Recalled Gas One adapter hose – Model# 50140-05GA
  • Recalled Gas One adapter hose – Batch# location
Name of Product:
Gas One propane adapter hoses
Hazard:

The hose can swell during use causing gas to leak, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
September 15, 2021
Units:

About 19,500

Consumer Contact

Gas One at 800-698-5070 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@pricezoneusa.com or online at www.gasone.com and hover over “Read” at the top of page and then click on “News” or at www.gasone.com/pages/contact for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Gas One 50140 propane adapter hoses which are designed to be used with propane gas tanks. The hoses include the following model numbers: 50140-08, 50140-012, 50140-05GA, 50140. The recalled propane adapter hoses are part of manufacturer batch numbers Pearl River 3Q20 and Pearl River 4Q20 which is stamped on the hose.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the adapter hose and contact Gas One to obtain a free replacement hose.

 

Incidents/Injuries:

Gas One has received five reports of adapter hoses swelling. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At

Online at www.amazon.com, www.ebay.com, www.gasone.com    www.homedepot.com and www.walmart.com from December 2020 through February 2021, for between $9 and $18.

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Price Zone dba J&S International, DBA Gas One of Commerce, Calif.

Recall number:
21-197
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

