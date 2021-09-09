Burley Recalls Ballz® QR Skewers Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The skewer, which connects the Coho XC Cargo Trailer to the bicycle, can shear or bend. This can cause instability of the trailer and the towing bicycle and pose a fall hazard for the bicycle rider.
About 2,935 (In addition, about 260 in Canada)
Burley at 800-311-5294 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Burley@burley.com, or online at https://www.burley.com/ballz-qr-skewer-recall/ or at http://www.burley.com and click on the “Safety Recall Information” link at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves Ballz QR Skewers with model numbers 960219, 960220, and 960222 that were sold as individual components, and Ballz QR Skewers (SKU 960219) that were included with Coho XC Cargo Trailers (SKU 935101). The Skewer is silver, 5mm in diameter, has spherical knobs at both ends, and has a lever on one end.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ballz QR Skewers and contact Burley to receive instructions on how to dispose of the skewer and to receive a free replacement skewer.
Burley has received 21 reports of the skewer failing. No injuries have been reported.
REI stores nationwide, online at rei.com, burley.com and amazon.com, and through bicycle retailers nationwide from August 2018 through February 2021 for about $30, and the Coho XC Cargo Trailer with skewer for about $450.
Burley Design LLC, of Eugene, Ore.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
