woom bikes USA Recalls Children’s Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Children’s helmets
Hazard:

The recalled helmets do not meet the federal safety standard, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 21, 2020
Units:
About 1,900
Consumer Contact:

woom bikes USA toll-free at 855-966-6872 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, via email at safehelmet@woombikes.com or online at https://us.woombikes.com/ and click on Safety and Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves woom bikes USA children’s helmets.  The recalled helmets were sold in blue, green, purple, red and yellow and in size S (for small size).  Woom is printed on both sides of the helmets and the size “S” appears on the back of the helmet.  Only the small-sized helmets are included in this recall.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact woom bikes USA for instructions on how to receive a full refund.  woom bikes USA is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Online at us.woombikes.com and Amazon.com, and through BikeShopGirl in Colorado and The Family Bike Collective in California from December 2018 through July 2019 for about $70.

Manufacturer(s):

Aurorasports Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

woom bikes USA, of Austin, Texas

Distributor(s):

woom bikes USA, of Austin, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-770
