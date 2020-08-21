woom bikes USA Recalls Children’s Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury (Recall Alert)

The recalled helmets do not meet the federal safety standard, posing a risk of head injury.
woom bikes USA toll-free at 855-966-6872 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, via email at safehelmet@woombikes.com or online at https://us.woombikes.com/ and click on Safety and Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves woom bikes USA children’s helmets. The recalled helmets were sold in blue, green, purple, red and yellow and in size S (for small size). Woom is printed on both sides of the helmets and the size “S” appears on the back of the helmet. Only the small-sized helmets are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact woom bikes USA for instructions on how to receive a full refund. woom bikes USA is contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported.
Online at us.woombikes.com and Amazon.com, and through BikeShopGirl in Colorado and The Family Bike Collective in California from December 2018 through July 2019 for about $70.
Aurorasports Ltd., of China
woom bikes USA, of Austin, Texas
