Willis Electric Recalls Home Accents Holiday Artificial Christmas Trees Due to Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Name of product:
Home Accents Holiday artificial Christmas trees
Hazard:

The Christmas tree’s foot-pedal controller can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
July 23, 2020
Units:
About 99,000 (another 5,100 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Willis Electric toll-free at 866-210-5958 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, or online at www.williscorporation.com and click on the recall tab for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves mode-switching foot-pedal controllers included with 2019 Home Accent Holiday 7.5 ft. and 9 ft. artificial pine Christmas trees.  Model numbers W14N0126, W14N0127, W14N0148, W14N0149, and W14N0157 and SKU NUMBERS can be found on the product label on the Christmas tree’s cord, and are listed in the following table. 

Model No.

SKU No.

W14N0127

1004391988

1004147107

W14N0157

1004363928

1004213736

W14N0126

1004363929

1004213737

W14N0149

1004213744

W14N0148

1004213742

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the foot-pedal controller, dispose of it and contact Willis Electric for free replacement foot pedal controller.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 509 reports of incidents of overheating involving the foot-pedal controller, including one report of a burn. 

Sold At:

Exclusively at Home Depot from June 2019 through December 2019 for between $80 and $360.

Manufacturer(s):

Willis Electric Co. Ltd., of Taiwan

Importer(s):

Home Depot Product Authority LLC, of Atlanta, Ga

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-153
