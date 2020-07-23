Willis Electric Recalls Home Accents Holiday Artificial Christmas Trees Due to Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

The Christmas tree’s foot-pedal controller can overheat, posing a burn hazard.
Willis Electric toll-free at 866-210-5958 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, or online at www.williscorporation.com and click on the recall tab for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves mode-switching foot-pedal controllers included with 2019 Home Accent Holiday 7.5 ft. and 9 ft. artificial pine Christmas trees. Model numbers W14N0126, W14N0127, W14N0148, W14N0149, and W14N0157 and SKU NUMBERS can be found on the product label on the Christmas tree’s cord, and are listed in the following table.
|
Model No.
|
SKU No.
|
W14N0127
|
1004391988
1004147107
|
W14N0157
|
1004363928
1004213736
|
W14N0126
|
1004363929
1004213737
|
W14N0149
|
1004213744
|
W14N0148
|
1004213742
Consumers should immediately stop using the foot-pedal controller, dispose of it and contact Willis Electric for free replacement foot pedal controller.
The firm has received 509 reports of incidents of overheating involving the foot-pedal controller, including one report of a burn.
Exclusively at Home Depot from June 2019 through December 2019 for between $80 and $360.
Willis Electric Co. Ltd., of Taiwan
Home Depot Product Authority LLC, of Atlanta, Ga
