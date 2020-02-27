  1. Home
Whalen Recalls Bayside Furnishings 9-Piece Dining Sets Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Bayside Furnishings Lawler-9-PC-Dining Sets
Hazard:

The dining chairs can break, posing a fall hazard.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 27, 2020
Units:
About 8,560
Consumer Contact:

Whalen toll-free at 833-205-0936 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm PT Monday to Friday or online at www.baysidefurnishings.com and click on the “Recall Notice” link for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Lawler 9 PC Dining Set by Bayside Furnishings with a dining table and eight chairs.  The table is gray and measure 92 inches long and expands to 110 inches long with the removable leaf.  The UPC number for the Dining Set is 764053530869.  The Model Number CSC9PD-9-R1 is printed on the Bayside Furnishings label sewn underneath the chair seat.  The dining chairs in the set are ready to assemble dining chairs with gray fabric upholstered seats.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the dining chairs and contact Whalen for instructions to receive a full refund.  Whalen is contacting all known purchasers directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Whalen has received reports of approximately 178 chairs breaking.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Costco stores nationwide and online at Costco.com from July 2019 through December 2019 for between $1,000 and $1,200.

Distributor(s):

Whalen LLC, of San Diego, Calif.  

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
20-719
