Whalen Recalls Bayside Furnishings 9-Piece Dining Sets Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert)

The dining chairs can break, posing a fall hazard.
Whalen toll-free at 833-205-0936 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm PT Monday to Friday or online at www.baysidefurnishings.com and click on the “Recall Notice” link for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Lawler 9 PC Dining Set by Bayside Furnishings with a dining table and eight chairs. The table is gray and measure 92 inches long and expands to 110 inches long with the removable leaf. The UPC number for the Dining Set is 764053530869. The Model Number CSC9PD-9-R1 is printed on the Bayside Furnishings label sewn underneath the chair seat. The dining chairs in the set are ready to assemble dining chairs with gray fabric upholstered seats.
Consumers should immediately stop using the dining chairs and contact Whalen for instructions to receive a full refund. Whalen is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Whalen has received reports of approximately 178 chairs breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Costco stores nationwide and online at Costco.com from July 2019 through December 2019 for between $1,000 and $1,200.
Whalen LLC, of San Diego, Calif.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800