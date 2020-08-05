WD-40 Company Recalls X-14 Mildew Stain Remover Due to Risk of Skin Irritation

  1. Home
Name of product:
X-14® Mildew Stain Remover
Hazard:

Pressure can build up inside the bottle and cause it to fall over and leak, posing a risk of skin irritation.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 5, 2020
Units:
About 130,000
Consumer Contact:

WD-40 Company toll-free at 877-598-5726 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday  or online at either www.x14recall.expertinquiry.com  or www.x14brand.com and click on Product Recall at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves includes only the 16 and 32 ounce bottles of X-14 Mildew Stain Remover.  The recalled bottles have a lot code between 20052 O and 20127 O, which can be found on the back of the bottle.  X-14 Mildew Stain Remover is a bathroom cleaning product used to remove mildew and stains from grout, tile, vinyl, and plastic surfaces.  X-14 Mildew Stain Remover is printed on the front of the blue plastic spray bottle.  

Bottle Size

Lot Code on Back of Bottle

UPC

16 ounce

20052 O – 20063 O

041737260015

32 ounce

20062 O – 20127 O

041737260763
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled X-14 Mildew Stain Remover and contact WD-40 Company for instructions on how to dispose of the product or return it to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None.

Sold At:

Amazon.com, Ace Hardware, Publix, Do It Best Hardware, and other retail stores (not sold in California stores) from March 2020 through July 2020 for between $4 and $5.

Manufacturer(s):

Spartan Chemical Company Inc., of Maumee, Ohio

Distributor(s):

WD-40 Company, of San Diego, Calif.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-160
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
