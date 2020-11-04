Walker Edison Recalls Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards

The recalled drawer chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-19).
About 24,000 (In addition, about 960 were sold in Canada)
Walker Edison toll-free at 833-208-3600, email at recall1020@walkeredison.com, or at www.walkeredison.com and click on “Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves two of Walker Edison’s drawer chest products. The drawer chests are made of wood and either painted white, painted gray, painted with wood stain, or covered in a wood imitation laminate. The chests have drawers that can be removed and are elevated approximately five inches off the ground with wooden legs. The drawer chests are not marked; however, the following model numbers are marked on the boxes: BR3DMILDRDW (840035320847) and BR3DMILDRSG (840035320854). Spencer 4-Drawer Chests are marked with the following model numbers: BR4DDRCA (842158142443), BR4DDRWH (842158142436), and BR4DDRWT (842158142450).
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chests and contact Walker Edison for instructions to dispose of the product and obtain a full refund or free replacement. Walker Edison will provide packaging and pre-paid shipping labels so that consumers can remove the chest’s drawer slides and return them to the firm for a full refund or free replacement chest.
None reported.
Online at bestbuy.com, pier1.com, amazon.com, target.com, and other online retailers from August 2018 through March 2020 for between about $200 and $300.
Walker Edison Furniture Company LLC, of Salt Lake City, Utah
