Walker Edison Recalls Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards

Name of product:
Drawer Chests
Hazard:

The recalled drawer chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or injuries to children.  The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-19).

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
November 4, 2020
Units:

About 24,000 (In addition, about 960 were sold in Canada) 

Consumer Contact:

Walker Edison toll-free at 833-208-3600, email at recall1020@walkeredison.com, or at www.walkeredison.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves two of Walker Edison’s drawer chest products.  The drawer chests are made of wood and either painted white, painted gray, painted with wood stain, or covered in a wood imitation laminate.  The chests have drawers that can be removed and are elevated approximately five inches off the ground with wooden legs.  The drawer chests are not marked; however, the following model numbers are marked on the boxes: BR3DMILDRDW (840035320847) and BR3DMILDRSG (840035320854).  Spencer 4-Drawer Chests are marked with the following model numbers: BR4DDRCA (842158142443), BR4DDRWH (842158142436), and BR4DDRWT (842158142450).

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chests and contact Walker Edison for instructions to dispose of the product and obtain a full refund or free replacement.  Walker Edison will provide packaging and pre-paid shipping labels so that consumers can remove the chest’s drawer slides and return them to the firm for a full refund or free replacement chest.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Online at bestbuy.com, pier1.com, amazon.com, target.com, and other online retailers from August 2018 through March 2020 for between about $200 and $300.

Importer(s):

Walker Edison Furniture Company LLC, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Manufactured In:
China and Brazil
Recall number:
21-019
