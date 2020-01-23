Varidesk Recalls Stand2Learn Stools Due to Fall Hazard

The foot support on the stool was improperly welded and can break, posing a fall hazard to consumers.
VARIDESK toll-free at 855-624-4977 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.varidesk.com/standing-desk-support or www.varidesk.com and click on Contact for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves adjustable-height stools designed for students of any age. The height ranges from 19 to 33 inches. The gray steel stools have a black padded seat, four stabilizing cross-bars supporting the legs and adjustable footpads for leveling. The model number 42058 is located underneath the seat, and the UPC code is 8-13866-02360-7 is printed on the packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the stools and contact VARIDESK for a full refund.
VARIDESK has received seven reports of the stool’s foot support bars breaking off. No injuries have been reported.
Online at Varidesk.com, Schoolspecialities.com,Wayfair.com and Amazon.com, through corporate sales, and third-party resellers from June 2018 through November 2019 for about $95.
Varidesk LLC, Coppell, Texas
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800