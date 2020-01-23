  1. Home
Varidesk Recalls Stand2Learn Stools Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Stand2Learn Stools
Hazard:

The foot support on the stool was improperly welded and can break, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
January 23, 2020
Units:
About 4,700 (In addition, about 300 units were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

VARIDESK toll-free at 855-624-4977 from 9:30 a.m.  to 6:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.varidesk.com/standing-desk-support or www.varidesk.com and click on Contact for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves adjustable-height stools designed for students of any age.  The height ranges from 19 to 33 inches.  The gray steel stools have a black padded seat, four stabilizing cross-bars supporting the legs and adjustable footpads for leveling.  The model number 42058 is located underneath the seat, and the UPC code is 8-13866-02360-7 is printed on the packaging. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the stools and contact VARIDESK for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

VARIDESK has received seven reports of the stool’s foot support bars breaking off.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at Varidesk.com, Schoolspecialities.com,Wayfair.com and Amazon.com, through corporate sales, and third-party resellers from June 2018 through November 2019 for about $95.

Importer(s):

Varidesk LLC, Coppell, Texas

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
20-054
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
