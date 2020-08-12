  1. Home
Thule Recalls Strollers Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Thule Sleek strollers
Hazard:

The stroller’s handlebar can detach, posing an injury hazard to children.   

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
August 12, 2020
Units:
About 4,000 (In addition, about 880 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Thule Group toll-free at 855-929-3531 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at thulesleek18@thule.com or online at www.thule.com/recallthulesleek or www.thule.com and click on Support/Safety Notice for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Thule Sleek strollers.  The recalled strollers were sold in black, dark gray, light gray, navy blue and red with a silver or black frame.  Only strollers without a QC2020 sticker next to the product label and manufactured between May 2018 through September 2019 are included in this recall.  The manufacture date code in YY/MM format, Thule Sleek and product number: 11000001-5, 11000017, 11000330 or 11000337-342 can be found on the product label located on the lower inside frame of the stroller.  UPC code 091021978485, 091021883703, 091021460256, 091021761773, 091021079779, 091021070585, 091021349001, 091021433137, 091021514386, 091021037090,091021091900, 091021648937 or 091021190214 can be found on the product packaging.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Thule Group to arrange for the return of the product and to receive a free replacement Sleek stroller frame.

Incidents/Injuries:

Thule has received one report of the stroller’s handlebar detaching.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Buy Buy Baby, REI and others stores nationwide and online at Thule.com and Amazon.com from July 2018 through June 2020 for between $830 and $850.

Importer(s):

Thule Group, of Sweden

Manufactured In:
Poland
Recall number:
20-164
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
