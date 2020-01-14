  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. The Thompsons Company Recalls Aerosol Waterproofing Wood And Masonry Protectors Due To

The Thompson’s Company Recalls Aerosol Waterproofing Wood and Masonry Protectors Due to Fire Hazard

En Español
Name of product:
Thompson’s® WaterSeal® Waterproofing Wood Protector and Masonry Protector in Aerosol Cans
Hazard:

The contents of the cans can react with the package, causing rust to form along the can seam, which could spread to other areas of the can and create pinhole leaks.  Leaking propellant poses a fire hazard when it comes into contact with sources of ignition.  Leaking sealer can also result in property damage. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
January 14, 2020
Units:
About 852,000
Consumer Contact:

The Thompson’s Company toll-free at 888-304-3769 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at thompsonsaerosolrecall@sherwin.com, or online at www.thompsonswaterseal.com and click on “RECALL” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Thompson’s WaterSeal waterproofing wood and masonry protectors in aerosol cans.  The products are used to coat exterior wood to prevent water damage.  The aerosol cans are 11 ounces and have a green or blue cap.  “Thompson’s WaterSeal,” “Wood Protector” or “Masonry Protector,” the item number and UPC code are printed on the can.

 

Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofing Wood Protector Aerosol

Item #: TH.041800-18

UPC: 032053418006

Thompson’s WaterSeal Signature Series Aerosol

Item #: TH.091800-18

UPC: 032053918001

Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofer Plus Wood Protector Aerosol

Item #: TH.011800-18

UPC: 032053118005

Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofer Plus Masonry Protector Aerosol

Item #: TH.023100-18

UPC: 032053231001
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofing Wood Protector and Masonry Protector in aerosol cans, discard the products in accordance with local requirements and contact The Thompson’s Company for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The Thompson’s Company received approximately 18 reports of leaking cans from retailers.  No injuries, fires, or property damage were reported.

Sold At:

Lowe’s Home Improvement, Walmart, Menards, Home Depot and other stores nationwide from February 2014 through September 2019 for about $8.

Manufacturer(s):

The Thompson’s Company, of Cleveland, Ohio

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-056
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Bosch Thermotechnology Recalls Buderus Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Hazard
Bass Pro Recalls MR. STEAK™ Gas Grills Due to Fire Hazard
Stanley Black & Decker Recalls Wooden Handle Nailing Hammer Due to Injury Hazard
Yamaha Recalls Portable Generators Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
RESURRECTIONbeauty Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise