The Thompson’s Company Recalls Aerosol Waterproofing Wood and Masonry Protectors Due to Fire Hazard

The contents of the cans can react with the package, causing rust to form along the can seam, which could spread to other areas of the can and create pinhole leaks. Leaking propellant poses a fire hazard when it comes into contact with sources of ignition. Leaking sealer can also result in property damage.
The Thompson’s Company toll-free at 888-304-3769 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at thompsonsaerosolrecall@sherwin.com, or online at www.thompsonswaterseal.com and click on “RECALL” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Thompson’s WaterSeal waterproofing wood and masonry protectors in aerosol cans. The products are used to coat exterior wood to prevent water damage. The aerosol cans are 11 ounces and have a green or blue cap. “Thompson’s WaterSeal,” “Wood Protector” or “Masonry Protector,” the item number and UPC code are printed on the can.
Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofing Wood Protector Aerosol
Item #: TH.041800-18
UPC: 032053418006
Thompson’s WaterSeal Signature Series Aerosol
Item #: TH.091800-18
UPC: 032053918001
Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofer Plus Wood Protector Aerosol
Item #: TH.011800-18
UPC: 032053118005
Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofer Plus Masonry Protector Aerosol
Item #: TH.023100-18
UPC: 032053231001
Consumers should immediately stop using Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofing Wood Protector and Masonry Protector in aerosol cans, discard the products in accordance with local requirements and contact The Thompson’s Company for a full refund.
The Thompson’s Company received approximately 18 reports of leaking cans from retailers. No injuries, fires, or property damage were reported.
Lowe’s Home Improvement, Walmart, Menards, Home Depot and other stores nationwide from February 2014 through September 2019 for about $8.
The Thompson’s Company, of Cleveland, Ohio
