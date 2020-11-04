  1. Home
Target Recalls Toddler Boots Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Cat & Jack “Himani” and “Jaren” Toddler Boots
Hazard:

The toggle on the boot can detach from the elastic lace, posing a choking hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
November 4, 2020
Units:

About 122,500

Consumer Contact:

Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Shoes” for more information.  Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes the Cat & Jack “Himani” and “Jaren” toddlers’ boots in sizes 5 – 12.  The boots have an elastic lace with a toggle at the top that can be tightened to keep out snow.  The “Himani” boots were sold in navy and pink and the “Jaren” boots were sold in olive, black with multi-colored polka dots, pink with multi-colored polka dots, and navy with rainbows.  The product’s item number is printed inside the boot shaft.  

Item Number

Product Name

07-703-3844

Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Boys - Navy -Size 5

07-703-3845

Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Boys - Navy -Size 6

07-703-3846

Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Boys - Navy -Size 7

07-703-3847

Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Boys - Navy -Size 8

07-703-3848

Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Boys - Navy -Size 9

07-703-3849

Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Boys - Navy -Size 10

07-703-3850

Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Boys - Navy -Size 11

07-703-3851

Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Boys - Navy -Size 12

Item Number

Product Name

09-301-9649

Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 5

09-301-9650

Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 6

09-301-9651

Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 7

09-301-9652

Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 8

09-301-9653

Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 9

09-301-9654

Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 10

09-301-9655

Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 11

09-301-9656

Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 12

Item Number

Product Name

07-703-3868

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Boys - Olive -Size 5

07-703-3869

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Boys - Olive -Size 6

07-703-3870

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Boys - Olive -Size 7

07-703-3871

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Boys - Olive -Size 8

07-703-3872

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Boys - Olive -Size 9

07-703-3873

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Boys - Olive -Size 10

07-703-3874

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Boys - Olive -Size 11

07-703-3875

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Boys - Olive -Size 12

Item Number

Product Name

09-310-0891

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Black -Size 5

09-310-0892

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Black -Size 6

09-310-0893

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Black -Size 7

09-310-0894

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Black -Size 8

09-310-0895

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Black -Size 9

09-310-0896

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Black -Size 10

09-310-0897

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Black -Size 11

09-310-0898

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Black -Size 12

Item Number

Product Name

09-310-0944

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 5

09-310-0945

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Pink –Size 6

09-310-0946

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 7

09-310-0947

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 8

09-310-0948

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 9

09-310-0949

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 10

09-310-0950

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 11

09-310-0951

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 12

Item Number

Product Name

09-310-0957

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Navy –Size 5

09-310-0958

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Navy –Size 6

09-310-0959

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Navy –Size 7

09-310-0960

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Navy –Size 8

09-310-0961

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Navy –Size 9

09-310-0962

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Navy –Size 10

09-310-0963

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Navy –Size 11

09-310-0964

Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Navy –Size 12
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled boots away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund.  If consumers purchased the boots on Target.com, they may contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the boots.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of the elastic laces breaking and one report of both the elastic laces and toggle breaking.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com and Google Express from September 2019 through February 2020 for about $30.

Importer(s):

Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-021
