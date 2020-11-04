Target Recalls Toddler Boots Due to Choking Hazard

The toggle on the boot can detach from the elastic lace, posing a choking hazard to children.
About 122,500
Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Shoes” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.
This recall includes the Cat & Jack “Himani” and “Jaren” toddlers’ boots in sizes 5 – 12. The boots have an elastic lace with a toggle at the top that can be tightened to keep out snow. The “Himani” boots were sold in navy and pink and the “Jaren” boots were sold in olive, black with multi-colored polka dots, pink with multi-colored polka dots, and navy with rainbows. The product’s item number is printed inside the boot shaft.
|
Item Number
|
Product Name
|
07-703-3844
|
Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Boys - Navy -Size 5
|
07-703-3845
|
Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Boys - Navy -Size 6
|
07-703-3846
|
Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Boys - Navy -Size 7
|
07-703-3847
|
Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Boys - Navy -Size 8
|
07-703-3848
|
Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Boys - Navy -Size 9
|
07-703-3849
|
Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Boys - Navy -Size 10
|
07-703-3850
|
Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Boys - Navy -Size 11
|
07-703-3851
|
Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Boys - Navy -Size 12
|
Item Number
|
Product Name
|
09-301-9649
|
Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 5
|
09-301-9650
|
Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 6
|
09-301-9651
|
Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 7
|
09-301-9652
|
Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 8
|
09-301-9653
|
Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 9
|
09-301-9654
|
Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 10
|
09-301-9655
|
Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 11
|
09-301-9656
|
Cat & Jack Himani Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 12
|
Item Number
|
Product Name
|
07-703-3868
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Boys - Olive -Size 5
|
07-703-3869
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Boys - Olive -Size 6
|
07-703-3870
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Boys - Olive -Size 7
|
07-703-3871
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Boys - Olive -Size 8
|
07-703-3872
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Boys - Olive -Size 9
|
07-703-3873
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Boys - Olive -Size 10
|
07-703-3874
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Boys - Olive -Size 11
|
07-703-3875
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Boys - Olive -Size 12
|
Item Number
|
Product Name
|
09-310-0891
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Black -Size 5
|
09-310-0892
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Black -Size 6
|
09-310-0893
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Black -Size 7
|
09-310-0894
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Black -Size 8
|
09-310-0895
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Black -Size 9
|
09-310-0896
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Black -Size 10
|
09-310-0897
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Black -Size 11
|
09-310-0898
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Black -Size 12
|
Item Number
|
Product Name
|
09-310-0944
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 5
|
09-310-0945
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Pink –Size 6
|
09-310-0946
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 7
|
09-310-0947
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 8
|
09-310-0948
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 9
|
09-310-0949
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 10
|
09-310-0950
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 11
|
09-310-0951
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Pink -Size 12
|
Item Number
|
Product Name
|
09-310-0957
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Navy –Size 5
|
09-310-0958
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Navy –Size 6
|
09-310-0959
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Navy –Size 7
|
09-310-0960
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Navy –Size 8
|
09-310-0961
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Navy –Size 9
|
09-310-0962
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Navy –Size 10
|
09-310-0963
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Navy –Size 11
|
09-310-0964
|
Cat & Jack Jaren Toddler Girls - Navy –Size 12
Consumers should immediately take the recalled boots away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. If consumers purchased the boots on Target.com, they may contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the boots.
The firm has received five reports of the elastic laces breaking and one report of both the elastic laces and toggle breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com and Google Express from September 2019 through February 2020 for about $30.
Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.
