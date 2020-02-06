Sun Organic Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate, which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.
Sun Organic at 800-216-7295 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday; email support@sunessentialoils.com, put “Free Replacement Cap” in the subject line of the e-mail and in the body, provide your name, address, the bottle size for which you are requesting a replacement cap and the date you purchased the product; or online at sunessentialoils.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall includes all 2-, 4-, 8-, and 16-fluid-ounce amber glass bottles of Sun Essential Oils, Wintergreen sold prior to April 12, 2019. The label on each bottle displays the Sun Essential Oils logo, an image of an American Wintergreen plant, states “Wintergreen,” and lists the size of the container.
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of the reach of children and contact Sun Organic for a free replacement child-resistant cap.
None reported.
Online at Amazon.com, Ebay.com and Walmart.com from December 2014 through April 2019 for between $9 and $33.
Sun Organic, of Phoenix, Ariz.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800