  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Sun Organic Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oils Due To Failure To Meet Child Resistant

Sun Organic Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning

Name of product:
Sun Essential Oils, Wintergreen
Hazard:

The product contains the substance methyl salicylate, which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
February 6, 2020
Units:
About 16,000
Consumer Contact:

Sun Organic at 800-216-7295 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday; email support@‌sunessentialoils.com, put “Free Replacement Cap” in the subject line of the e-mail and in the body, provide your name, address, the bottle size for which you are requesting a replacement cap and the date you purchased the product; or online at sunessentialoils.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes all 2-, 4-, 8-, and 16-fluid-ounce amber glass bottles of Sun Essential Oils, Wintergreen sold prior to April 12, 2019.  The label on each bottle displays the Sun Essential Oils logo, an image of an American Wintergreen plant, states “Wintergreen,” and lists the size of the container.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of the reach of children and contact Sun Organic for a free replacement child-resistant cap.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com, Ebay.com and Walmart.com from December 2014 through April 2019 for between $9 and $33.

Manufacturer(s):

Sun Organic, of Phoenix, Ariz.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-068
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Sun Organic Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning
Juratoys Recalls Bead Maze Toys Due to Choking Hazard
Summer Infant Recalls SwaddleMe By Your Bed Inclined Sleepers to Prevent Risk of Suffocation
Graco Recalls Little Lounger Rocking Seats to Prevent Risk of Suffocation
Evenflo Recalls Pillo Portable Napper Inclined Sleepers to Prevent Risk of Suffocation
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise