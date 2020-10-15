  1. Home
Sales BSD Recalls Homerygardens Extension Cord Splitters Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Homerygardens™ 4-Outlet, 6’ Foot Long Indoor and Outdoor Extension Cord Splitters
Hazard:

The wire size of the recalled extension cords cannot handle the appropriate amp load and lacks protective features, posing a fire hazard.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
October 15, 2020
Units:

About 5,700

Consumer Contact:

Sales BSD toll-free at 866-966-0606 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at RecallExtensionCord@gmail.com for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Homerygardens Outdoor Extension Cord Splitters.  The extension cord splitters are black with four outlets and an on/off switch and are six feet long.  

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled extension cords and contact Sales BSD Inc. to return the product for a full refund.  Shipping and handling will be at no cost to consumers.  The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com from March 2019 through August 2020 for between $11 and $23.

Distributor(s):

Sales BSD Inc., of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-703
