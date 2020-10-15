Sales BSD Recalls Homerygardens Extension Cord Splitters Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The wire size of the recalled extension cords cannot handle the appropriate amp load and lacks protective features, posing a fire hazard.
About 5,700
This recall involves the Homerygardens Outdoor Extension Cord Splitters. The extension cord splitters are black with four outlets and an on/off switch and are six feet long.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled extension cords and contact Sales BSD Inc. to return the product for a full refund. Shipping and handling will be at no cost to consumers. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported.
Online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com from March 2019 through August 2020 for between $11 and $23.
Sales BSD Inc., of Brooklyn, N.Y.
