Rooms To Go Recalls Patmos Chaise Lounge Chairs Due to Violation of Federal Lead Paint Ban (Recall Alert)

The paint used on the chair’s metal frame contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint standard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.
Rooms To Go toll-free at 855-688-0919, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, or online at www.roomstogo.com and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Patmos Chaise Lounge Chair, which is sold in brown and gray colors. The chair is covered with a tightly woven, synthetic, resin/all-weather wicker. The chair also has an adjustable backrest. The chair measures 34 inches wide, 83 inches deep, and 11 inches high.
Consumers should stop using the recalled chairs immediately and contact Rooms To Go for a replacement. Rooms To Go is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Rooms To Go and Carl’s Patio stores in Florida and online at www.roomstogo.com from March 2017 through April 2019 for between $500 and $700.
PT Indigo Mandiri Sejahtera, of Indonesia
R.T.G. Furniture Corp., of Seffner, Fla.
