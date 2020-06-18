  1. Home
Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Recalled by American Honda Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs)
Hazard:

 The ROV can move or roll when in the park position, posing crash and injury hazards. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
June 18, 2020
Units:
About 25,000
Consumer Contact:

American Honda toll-free at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at http://powersports.honda.com/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves certain Model Year 2019 & 2020 Honda Pioneer 1000 and Talon 1000 side-by-side vehicles.  The recalled vehicles were sold in various colors, including: red, blue, green, gray and yellow.  The name “HONDA” is on the front, sides and the rear of the vehicle.  The model name Pioneer 1000 or Talon is printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle.  For the Pioneer 1000, the serial number (VIN #) is stamped in the frame at the left rear, below the tilt-up bed/seat.  For the Talon 1000, the VIN# is stamped on the left side of the frame, under the left front fender.

 

MY

Model

VIN Start

VIN End

2019

Pioneer 1000 – 3  Passenger

(SXS10M3*)

1HFVE04**K4300061

1HFVE04**K4301919

2019

Pioneer 1000 – 5  Passenger

(SXS10M5*)

1HFVE04**K4300061

1HFVE04**K4302460

2019

Talon 1000 – 2  Passenger

(SXS10S2*)

1HFVE05**K4000003

1HFVE05**K4003902

2020

Pioneer 1000 – 3  Passenger

(SXS10M3*)

1HFVE04**L4400001

1HFVE04**L4402426

2020

Pioneer 1000 – 5  Passenger

(SXS10M5*)

1HFVE04**L4400001

1HFVE04**L4402984

2020

Talon 1000 – 2  Passenger

(SXS10S2*)

1HFVE05**L4100001

1HFVE05**L4102280

2020

Talon 1000 – 4  Passenger

(SXS10S4*)

1HFVE06**L4000002

1HFVE06**L4002100
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair.  Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the ROVs moving while in the park position.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide, from November 2018 through March 2020, for between $15,000 and $24,000.

Manufacturer(s):

American Honda Motor Co., Inc., of Torrance, Calif.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-751
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
