Primark Recalls Kitten Heel Court Shoes Due to High Levels of Chromium; Risk of Skin Irritation

The leather insock in the shoes has elevated levels of Chromium VI, posing a risk of skin irritation.
Primark US collect at 617-946-3236 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.primark.com and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Primark Wide Fit Kitten Heel Court Shoes. The pumps have an approximately 1.5 inch heel. The shoes were sold in black and nude microfiber fabric. Product number 06689 and the RN code 145478 are printed on the inside of the shoe.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shoes and return the shoes to a Primark store for a full refund of the purchase price.
None reported
Primark US stores nationwide from January 2019 through November 2019 for about $16.
Primark US Corp., of Boston, Mass.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800