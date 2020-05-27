  1. Home
Primark Recalls Kitten Heel Court Shoes Due to High Levels of Chromium; Risk of Skin Irritation

Name of product:
Wide Fit Kitten Heel Court Pumps
Hazard:

The leather insock in the shoes has elevated levels of Chromium VI, posing a risk of skin irritation. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 27, 2020
Units:
About 1,700
Consumer Contact:

Primark US collect at 617-946-3236 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.primark.com and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Primark Wide Fit Kitten Heel Court Shoes. The pumps have an approximately 1.5 inch heel. The shoes were sold in black and nude microfiber fabric. Product number 06689 and the RN code 145478 are printed on the inside of the shoe.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shoes and return the shoes to a Primark store for a full refund of the purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Primark US stores nationwide from January 2019 through November 2019 for about $16.

Importer(s):

Primark US Corp., of Boston, Mass.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-127
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
