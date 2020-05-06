  1. Home
Prepac Recalls 4-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards. In-Home Remedy May Be Delayed Due to COVID-19 Restrictions; Keep Product Away from Children

Name of product:
Prepac 4-drawer chests
Hazard:

The recalled chests are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 6, 2020
Units:
About 21,000
Consumer Contact:

Prepac Manufacturing toll-free at 877-773-7221 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.prepacmfg.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes Prepac 4-drawer chests with plastic drawer glides. The recalled chests were sold in three finishes, black, oak and white. The following model numbers are included in the recall and are printed on the instruction manual:




 

Model

Dimensions

Finish

BEP-3031-4

29-3/4”H x 30”W x 16”D

Black

BBD-3031-4

29-3/4”H x 30”W x 16”D

Black

OBD-3031-4

29-3/4”H x 30”W x 16”D

Oak

WHD-3031-4

29-3/4”H x 30”W x 16”D

White

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chests if not properly anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Prepac to receive a free tipover restraint kit and consumers can request a one-time, free in-home installation of the wall anchor strap.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online at Overstock.com, Target.com, Amazon.com and other online retailers from April 2005 through September 2018 for about $75.

Manufacturer(s):

Prepac Manufacturing Ltd., of Canada

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
20-117
