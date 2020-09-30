Petzl Recalls Safety Ropes Due to Fall and Injury Hazard

The rope can have a deep cut or tape securing two ends of rope together, which can cause the rope to fail, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.
About 14,850 (In addition, about 2,500 were sold in Canada)
Petzl America toll-free at 877-807-3805 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at safetynotices@petzl.com, or online at www.petzl.com and select Professional or Sport then click on Customer Service/Security Alerts located at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
The recalled low-stretch kernmantle ropes are designed for professional use, including work-at-height use, difficult access, technical rescue and industrial applications; and for recreational use, including climbing, caving and mountaineering. The ropes have a nylon core and polyester sheath material. Only ropes with serial numbers ranging between 18 C 0000000 000 and 20 H 0000000 000 are included in the recall. The recalled rope models include:
-
Axis 11mm rope (white, yellow, black, blue, red and orange) available in 150, 200, 600 and 1200 feet. Model Numbers R074AA00 – R074AA27.
-
Parallel 10.5mm (white, yellow, black, blue, red and orange), available in 50, 100, 200 and 500 meters. Model Numbers R077AA03 – R077AA28.
-
Vector 12.5mm rope (white, yellow, black, blue, red and orange) available in 150, 200, 600 and 1200 feet. Model Numbers R078AA00—R078AA27.
-
Segment 8 mm (white) available in 50, 100 or 200 meters. Model Numbers R076AA00 – R076AA06.
-
Ray 12 mm (yellow/black) available in 25, 50, 75, 100 and 200 feet. Model Numbers R091AA00 – R091AA04.
-
ASAP’AXIS 11 mm (white) available 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60 meters. Model numbers R074DA00 -- R074DA05
-
Push 200 9 mm (white, orange) available in 200 meters. Model Numbers R40AW200 and R40AO200.
-
Club 200 10 mm (white, orange) available in 200 meters. Model Numbers R39AW200 and R39AO200.
-
Top 9.8 mm (Not sold in North America)
-
Lead 9.8mm (Not sold in North America)
-
JAG Rescue Kit model numbers K090AA00-K090AA02
The recalled safety ropes have the model name and serial number on the label affixed to each end of the rope.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ropes and inspect the rope for a deep cut or tape connecting two ends of rope together, and if either is found, contact Petzl America for instructions on receiving a free replacement rope.
None reported.
GME Supply, Karst Sports and industrial and recreational stores nationwide, and online at www.gmesupply.com and www.Karstsports.com from March 2018 through July 2020 for between $200 and $1,200.
Petzl America Inc., of Salt Lake City, Utah
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800