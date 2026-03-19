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Amazon Recalls Amazon Basics Camping Folding Pocket Knives Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled Amazon Basics Camping Folding Pocket Knife
  • Recalled Amazon Basics Camping Folding Pocket Knife
Name of Product:
Amazon Basics Camping Folding Pocket Knives
Hazard:

The folding mechanism on the blade can fail to remain properly secured in the closed position, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 19, 2026
Units:

About 2,840

Consumer Contact

Amazon toll-free at 855-215-5857 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://amazonfoldingkniferecall.expertinquiry.com/ or www.Amazon.com and click on “Recalls and Product Safety Alerts” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Amazon Basics Camping Folding Pocket Knife with a 3.5” blade. It is made from black high carbon stainless steel and has a pocket clip. The model number is B0DM5BJK3H. Manufacturing lot codes (MLC) C25021766FJO, C25090466FJO or C25090566FJO are printed on the side of the white packaging box.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled knife and register for the recall at https://amazonfoldingkniferecall.expertinquiry.com/. Consumers will be provided with a prepaid return kit and instructions to safely return the recalled knife to Amazon. Upon receipt, consumers will be issued a full refund to the original payment method or in the form of an Amazon gift card.  

Incidents/Injuries:

Amazon received one report of the blade not remaining properly secured in the closed position. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from August 2025 through February 2026 for about $30.
Importer(s):

Amazon.com Services LLC, of Seattle, Washington

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-334
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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