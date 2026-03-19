Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Specialized Turbo Como SL Electric Bicycles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard

The bike’s fork steerer tube can develop a small fatigue crack that can lead to a progressive failure of the fork, posing a fall hazard.
About 5,720
Specialized Rider Care toll-free at 877- 808-8154 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT, Monday through Friday, email at ridercare@specialized.com, via Live Chat on www.specialized.com, or online at http://www.specialized.com/safety-recall-notices or www.specialized.com and click on “Safety Recall Notices” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves bicycle forks on all Specialized Como SL electric bicycles, regardless of model. “Como SL” is printed on the bicycle’s seat tube or top tube, and the bikes were sold in a variety of colors, including Cast Umber, Dove Grey and Raspberry (Como SL 4.0), and Smoke, Brassy Yellow and Brushed Silver (Como SL 5.0).You can also determine which model you have by connecting your bicycle to the Specialized app. Only SL versions in the Como family of bicycles are part of this recall.
Consumers should stop using their Specialized Turbo Como SL bicycles immediately and contact their Authorized Specialized Retailer to schedule an appointment to bring their bike in for a free replacement of the fork at an authorized dealer location. Replacement parts are expected to be available in Spring 2026.
The firm has received one report of an incident involving a steerer tube failing and breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., of Morgan Hill, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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