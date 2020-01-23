PCNA Recalls Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The power bank’s lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.
PCNA at 800-860-1555, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at CustomerService@leedsworld.com or visit www.pcna.com and click on the “Recalls” link at the bottom of the page for more information
Recall Details
This recall involves the Spare Power Bank used to charge electronic devices. They have a 10,000 mAh Grade A lithium ion battery, LED indicator lights, and a flashlight. The power banks are white and are decorated with various logos. PO number 1813582 is printed on the back of the power bank. The power banks measure about 5 1/2 inches long by 2 1/2 inches wide.
Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled power banks and dispose of the recalled power banks by following local laws for disposal of lithium-ion batteries.
The firm has received one report of fire. No injuries have been reported.
Given to consumers as free promotional products at meetings or events nationwide from July 2019 through September 2019.
PCNA of New Kensington, Pa., owner of Leedsworld Inc.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800