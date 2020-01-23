  1. Home
PCNA Recalls Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Spare 10,000 mAh Power Banks
Hazard:

The power bank’s lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Dispose
Recall date:
January 23, 2020
Units:
About 5,000 (about 445 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

PCNA at 800-860-1555, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at CustomerService@leedsworld.com or visit www.pcna.com and click on the “Recalls” link at the bottom of the page for more information

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Spare Power Bank used to charge electronic devices.  They have a 10,000 mAh Grade A lithium ion battery, LED indicator lights, and a flashlight.  The power banks are white and are decorated with various logos.  PO number 1813582 is printed on the back of the power bank.  The power banks measure about 5 1/2 inches long by 2 1/2 inches wide.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled power banks and dispose of the recalled power banks by following local laws for disposal of lithium-ion batteries.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of fire.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Given to consumers as free promotional products at meetings or events nationwide from July 2019 through September 2019.

Importer(s):

PCNA of New Kensington, Pa., owner of Leedsworld Inc.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-058
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise