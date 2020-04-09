Pass & Seymour Recalls Commercial-Grade Electrical Receptacles Due to Burn Hazard

A manufacturing error within the receptacles could lead consumers to incorrectly force the plug into the receptacle, causing the plug blades to overheat, posing a burn risk to the consumer.
Pass & Seymour toll-free at 833-552-0388 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.legrand.us (look for “Pass & Seymour” in the “Brands” menu) and click on “Product Recall” under the “HELP” section at bottom of page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Pass & Seymour commercial-grade tamper resistant duplex electrical receptacles with the following model numbers.
|
Model Numbers
|
TR15GRY
|
TR20W
|
TR26342I
|
TR26352RNICC6
|
TR5352I
|
TR15I
|
TR20WCC8
|
TR26342LA
|
TR26352RW
|
TR5352LA
|
TR15LA
|
TR26242BK
|
TR26342W
|
TR26352W
|
TR5352W
|
TR15W
|
TR26252
|
TR26352
|
TR26352WCC8
|
WR20TR
|
TR20
|
TR26252BK
|
TR26352BK
|
TR5252
|
WR20TRGRY
|
TR20BK
|
TR26252GRYCC8
|
TR26352BKCC8
|
TR5252GRY
|
WR20TRGRYCC8
|
TR20CC8
|
TR26252I
|
TR26352GRY
|
TR5252I
|
WR20TRI
|
TR20GRY
|
TR26252LACC8
|
TR26352GRYCC8
|
TR5252LA
|
WR20TRLA
|
TR20I
|
TR26252W
|
TR26352I
|
TR5252W
|
WR20TRW
|
TR20ICC8
|
TR26252WCC8
|
TR26352LACC8
|
TR5352
|
WR20TRW
|
TR20LA
|
TR26342BK
|
TR26352RBK
|
TR5352BK
|
WR20TRWCC8
|
TR20LACC8
|
TR26342GRY
|
TR26352GCC6
|
TR5352GRY
|
The model number is printed on the labels on the individual product boxes or cartons. “Legrand” is printed on the back of the receptacles. The following manufacturing date codes can be found on the outside of the carton: 43U, 44U, 45U, 46U, 47U, 48U, 49U, 50U, 51U, 52U, 53U, 01V, 02V.
The following manufacturing date codes may also be found hot-stamped on the back of the device(s): “MU”, NU”, “PU” and “AV”.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled receptacles and contact the firm for a free replacement, a full refund or a refund in the form of a credit.
None reported
Electrical equipment suppliers and other stores nationwide between October 2019 and February 2020 for between $3 and $10.
Pass & Seymour Inc., of Syracuse, N.Y
