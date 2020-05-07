Noah Clothing Recalls Men’s Reverse Fleece Hoodies Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Burn Hazard

The Reverse Fleece Hoodie fails to meet the federal flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.
Noah Clothing toll-free at 833-662-4692 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail at support@noahny.com or online at www.noahny.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Noah Clothing-branded men’s 100% cotton brushed reverse fleece, long sleeve, hooded sweatshirts. The hoodies were sold in black, Kelly green, bright red and light blue colors and in men’s sizes XS, S, M, L, XL and XXL. They have a drawstring around the collar of the neck, color contrasting stitching and “NOAH” embroidered on the front pocket. The reverse fleece hoodie is sewn so that the fleece typically seen on the inside of the hoodie is shown on the outside (reverse) everywhere but the pocket and hood. The sewn-in label at the neck states "NOAH" with a red cross underneath. The sewn-in care label has additional information that states “RN 150322.”
|
Product Description
|
Colors
|
Sizes
|
Reverse Fleece Hoodie
(Style Number SS4FW19)
|
Black, Kelly Green, Bright Red, Light Blue
|
Men’s sizes XS, S, M, L, XL, and XXL
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled reverse fleece hoodies and contact Noah Clothing for a full refund plus a $20 gift card upon sending Noah a photo of the garment cut in half. Noah Clothing is directly contacting all known purchasers.
None reported
Noah Clothing’s New York City store and at Dover Street Market’s Los Angeles, Calif., store and online at www.noahny.com from August 2019 through March 2020 for about $150.
Noah Clothing LLC, of New York
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800