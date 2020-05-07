  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Noah Clothing Recalls Mens Reverse Fleece Hoodies Due To Violation Of Federal

Noah Clothing Recalls Men’s Reverse Fleece Hoodies Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Burn Hazard

Name of product:
Noah Reverse Fleece Hoodies
Hazard:

The Reverse Fleece Hoodie fails to meet the federal flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 7, 2020
Units:
About 1,400 (In addition, about 165 were sold in Canada.)
Consumer Contact:

Noah Clothing toll-free at 833-662-4692 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail at support@noahny.com or online at www.noahny.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Noah Clothing-branded men’s 100% cotton brushed reverse fleece, long sleeve, hooded sweatshirts. The hoodies were sold in black, Kelly green, bright red and light blue colors and in men’s sizes XS, S, M, L, XL and XXL. They have a drawstring around the collar of the neck, color contrasting stitching and “NOAH” embroidered on the front pocket. The reverse fleece hoodie is sewn so that the fleece typically seen on the inside of the hoodie is shown on the outside (reverse) everywhere but the pocket and hood. The sewn-in label at the neck states "NOAH" with a red cross underneath. The sewn-in care label has additional information that states “RN 150322.”

Product Description

Colors

Sizes

Reverse Fleece Hoodie

 

(Style Number SS4FW19)

Black, Kelly Green, Bright Red, Light Blue

Men’s sizes XS, S, M, L, XL, and XXL
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled reverse fleece hoodies and contact Noah Clothing for a full refund plus a $20 gift card upon sending Noah a photo of the garment cut in half. Noah Clothing is directly contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Noah Clothing’s New York City  store  and at Dover Street Market’s Los Angeles, Calif., store and online at www.noahny.com from August 2019 through March 2020 for about $150.

Importer(s):

Noah Clothing LLC, of New York

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
20-119
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Lilly of New York Children’s Winter Boots Recalled by Kidz Concepts Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively at Zulily.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Joules USA Recalls Children’s Pajamas and Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Burn Hazard
Just Blanks Children’s Nightgowns Recalled by Ishtex Textile Products Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Burn Hazard
Browning Recalls Pistol Holsters Due to Injury Hazard
K-Apparel Recalls Children’s Lounge Pants Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise