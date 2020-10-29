Mueller Austria Recalls Onion Choppers Due to Serious Laceration Hazard

  1. Home
Name of product:
Mueller Austria Onion Chopper Pro
Hazard:

The product’s locking tab can detach from the rest of the unit during use, causing hands and fingers to slide into the blades.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
October 29, 2020
Units:

About 106,000

Consumer Contact:

Mueller Austria toll-free at 888-990-9066 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.muellerdirect.com and click on Recall at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves models of the Mueller Austria Onion Chopper Pro, model number M-700.  The gray and green choppers come with two stainless steel discs, 4-cup clear container and cleaning brush.  Only onion choppers that have a locking tab that can be pushed towards the blades in order to properly lock into place are included in this recall.  The Mueller Austria logo is printed on the side of the chopper.  The model number is located on the product itself or on the chopper’s packaging.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled onion choppers and contact Mueller Austria for a free replacement model with a newly-designed locking tab.

Incidents/Injuries:

Mueller Austria has received 266 incidents of the tab breaking, resulting in 137 laceration injuries to the hands and fingers.

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com from September 2016 through July 2020 for about $20.

Importer(s):

Mueller Austria, of Oakland, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Hong Kong
Recall number:
21-017
