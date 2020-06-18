  1. Home
Modus Furniture Recalls Dressers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards: In-Home Remedy May be Delayed Due to COVID-19 Restrictions; Keep Product Away from Children (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Brighton, Travis and Bevelle dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if the mirror is not installed, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.  The dressers do not comply with one of the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM 2057-17).  The tip-over restraint kits do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (F3096-14). 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
June 18, 2020
Units:
About 1,300
Consumer Contact:

Modus Furniture toll-free at 888-859-2129 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.modusfurniture.com and click on the Recall link at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Brighton nine-drawer dressers, Bow-front dressers, Travis nine-drawer dressers, Travis nine-drawer double dressers, Bevelle dressers and Wooden nine-drawer dressers with tapered feet, manufactured from November 2017 through February 2019.  The mahogany and cherry wood veneers dressers have satin nickel-finished pull knobs and handles.  Each dresser is about 63 inches wide by 20 inches deep and 41 inches high, and weighs about 245 pounds.  A label on the back of each recalled dresser displays the date of manufacture and “MADE IN INDONESIA.”

 
Remedy:

Consumers should always keep children away from dresser until repair is completed.  Contact Modus for a free compliant replacement tip-over restraint kit and to request a one-time, free in-home installation of the kit.  Modus Furniture is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Costco and other furniture stores nationwide and online from November 2017 through December 2019 for between approximately $700 and $1100.

Importer(s):

Modus Furniture, of Los Angeles, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Indonesia
Recall number:
20-752
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise