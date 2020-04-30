  1. Home
Modular Robotics Recalls Rechargeable Battery Packs Due to Burn Hazard

Name of product:
Rechargeable battery packs
Hazard:

The rechargeable battery packs can short circuit, causing them to overheat, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
April 30, 2020
Units:
About 2,400
Consumer Contact:

Modular Robotics toll-free 24 hour hotline at 877-233-6859, or visit the firm’s website at www.dexterindustries.com and click on Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This battery pack was sold individually, and also within Classroom Kits and GoPiGo and BrickPi robotic bundles. It is a 9.6V 2000Ah NiMH battery pack with Max Charge Current 2A and is wrapped in black plastic. “Dexter Industries Rechargeable Battery Pack” is printed on a white label on the battery pack.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the rechargeable battery packs, contact Modular Robotics for a free replacement battery pack. Safely dispose of the defective product by following local laws for disposal of the batteries.

Incidents/Injuries:

Modular Robotics has received four reports of the rechargeable battery packs smoking and overheating. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at Dexterindustries.com from March 2018 through January 2020 for about $38.

Importer(s):

Modular Robotics Inc., of Boulder, Colo. and Dexter Industries, of Restin, W.V.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-115
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
