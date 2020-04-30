Modular Robotics Recalls Rechargeable Battery Packs Due to Burn Hazard

The rechargeable battery packs can short circuit, causing them to overheat, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
Modular Robotics toll-free 24 hour hotline at 877-233-6859, or visit the firm’s website at www.dexterindustries.com and click on Recall for more information.
Recall Details
This battery pack was sold individually, and also within Classroom Kits and GoPiGo and BrickPi robotic bundles. It is a 9.6V 2000Ah NiMH battery pack with Max Charge Current 2A and is wrapped in black plastic. “Dexter Industries Rechargeable Battery Pack” is printed on a white label on the battery pack.
Consumers should immediately stop using the rechargeable battery packs, contact Modular Robotics for a free replacement battery pack. Safely dispose of the defective product by following local laws for disposal of the batteries.
Modular Robotics has received four reports of the rechargeable battery packs smoking and overheating. No injuries have been reported.
Online at Dexterindustries.com from March 2018 through January 2020 for about $38.
Modular Robotics Inc., of Boulder, Colo. and Dexter Industries, of Restin, W.V.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800