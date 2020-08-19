Lithonia Lighting Recalls to Repair CFMK Surface Mount Brackets Used with CPANL LEDs Due to Impact Hazard

The brackets can fail to securely surface mount the CPANL LED and fall unexpectedly, posing a risk of injury from impact.
Lithonia Lighting toll-free at 855-307-2454 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday or online at lithonia.acuitybrands.com and click on “CFMK Recall” on the bottom of the page for more information and to order a free repair kit.
Recall Details
This recall involves metal CFMK H-Brackets that are screwed into the ceiling and used to surface mount CPANL LED fixtures. The CFMK Bracket was included as an optional mounting accessory with 1x4, 2x4 and 2x2 CPANLs sold by retailers and was available as a separate accessory for CPANL LEDs sold by commercial distributors.
Consumers should immediately stop using CPANL LEDs surface mounted with a CFMK Bracket and contact Lithonia Lighting for a free CFMK Bracket repair kit. Consumers should prevent people from going into the immediate area under the fixtures until the brackets are repaired.
The firm has received 24 reports of CPANL LEDs coming loose or falling from the CFMK Bracket, resulting in one injury.
Lowe’s Stores and other home improvement stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from August 2018 through June 2020 for CFMK Brackets included with CPANL LEDs for between $85 and $100 and commercial electrical distributors from January 2019 through June 2020 for CFMK Brackets as a separate accessory for commercial CPANL LED applications for about $12.
Lithonia Lighting, a division of Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., of Conyers, Ga.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800