Lithonia Lighting Recalls to Repair CFMK Surface Mount Brackets Used with CPANL LEDs Due to Impact Hazard

Name of product:
CFMK Surface Mount Brackets
Hazard:

The brackets can fail to securely surface mount the CPANL LED and fall unexpectedly, posing a risk of injury from impact.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
August 19, 2020
Units:
About 318,500 (in addition, about 11,600 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Lithonia Lighting toll-free at 855-307-2454 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday or online at lithonia.acuitybrands.com and click on “CFMK Recall” on the bottom of the page for more information and to order a free repair kit.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves metal CFMK H-Brackets that are screwed into the ceiling and used to surface mount CPANL LED fixtures.  The CFMK Bracket was included as an optional mounting accessory with 1x4, 2x4 and 2x2 CPANLs sold by retailers and was available as a separate accessory for CPANL LEDs sold by commercial distributors.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using CPANL LEDs surface mounted with a CFMK Bracket and contact Lithonia Lighting for a free CFMK Bracket repair kit.  Consumers should prevent people from going into the immediate area under the fixtures until the brackets are repaired.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 24 reports of CPANL LEDs coming loose or falling from the CFMK Bracket, resulting in one injury.

Sold At:

Lowe’s Stores and other home improvement stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from August 2018 through June 2020 for CFMK Brackets included with CPANL LEDs for between $85 and $100 and commercial electrical distributors from January 2019 through June 2020 for CFMK Brackets as a separate accessory for commercial CPANL LED applications for about $12.

Distributor(s):

Lithonia Lighting, a division of Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., of Conyers, Ga.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-167
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
