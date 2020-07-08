  1. Home
Lidl US Recalls Silvercrest Bread Makers Due to Electric Shock Hazard

Name of product:
Silvercrest Bread Makers
Hazard:

The bread maker’s lid can become energized, posing an electric shock hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 8, 2020
Units:
About 1,840
Consumer Contact:

Contact Lidl US toll-free at 844-747-5435 from 8 a.m. to  9 p.m. ET or online at www.lidl.com and click on “product recalls” at the bottom of the page or the “contact us” page at https://www.lidl.com/contact-us.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Lidl’s Silvercrest bread maker. It is a rectangular shaped white and silver appliance. The bread maker has an electronic display, buttons, and a lid on the top. Affected units have IAN 319996, IAN 304926, or IAN 295433 on a sticker on the bottom of each machine and on the product packaging. ”Silvercrest” is imprinted on the front of the machine. The UPC is printed on the product packaging.

IAN:

UPC:

319996

4056232629744

304926

4251127311401

295433

4251127307961
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the bread maker and return it to their nearest Lidl store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

There has been one incident of the bread maker becoming energized. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Lidl US stores in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, Georgia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York and online at www.lidl.com from March 2018 through May 2020 for between $24 and $70

Importer(s):

Lidl US Trading LLC, of Arlington, Va.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-146
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
