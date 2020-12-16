  1. Home
LG Energy Solution Michigan Recalls Home Energy Storage Batteries Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
LG Chem “RESU 10H” Lithium-Ion Residential Energy Storage System
Hazard:

The home batteries can overheat, posing a risk of fire and emission of harmful smoke. 

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
December 16, 2020
Units:

About 1,815

Consumer Contact:

LG Energy Solution Michigan toll-free at 866-263-0301 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at RESUservice@lgensol.com, or online at www.lgessbattery.com/us and click on “Battery Recall: Free Replacement Campaign” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the LG Chem Model RESU 10H lithium-ion storage battery that is installed as part of a residential energy solar panel system.  The recalled battery allows owners to capture and store energy from the solar panels.  The batteries are wall mounted and measure 29.30 x 35.70 x 8.10 inches.  They weigh roughly 220 pounds.  The LG Chem logo is located on the top left side of the front panel.  The serial number of the recalled product begins with R15563P3SSEG and is located behind the access door of the RESU 10H (Type-R) home battery.

 
Remedy:

Consumers with recalled batteries should immediately contact LG Energy Solution Michigan to schedule a free replacement.  LG Energy Solution Michigan, its distributors and its installers also are attempting to contact all owners directly to arrange for modifications to the recalled batteries to reduce the risk of overheating until they can be replaced with new batteries.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of fires resulting in minor property damage.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Various distributors of solar energy storage systems nationwide, including, but not limited to Sunrun, AEE Solar, Baywa, CED, Krannich, Independent Electric Supply, and Inter Island Solar Supply, from January 2017 through March 2019 for about $8,000.

Importer(s):

LG Energy Solution Michigan, Inc., of Holland, Mich. (formerly LG Chem Michigan Inc.), a wholly-owned subsidiary of LG Energy Solution, Ltd. (in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of LG Chem Ltd.).

Manufactured In:
Korea
Recall number:
21-055
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
