Lennox Industries Recalls Ductless Heat Pumps Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Lennox Ductless Single-Zone and Multi-Zone heat pumps
Hazard:

Internal electrical components can fail, allowing the units to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
February 27, 2020
Units:
About 1,650 (in addition, about 380 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Lennox at 800-527-3506 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or by clicking on the Recall Notice posting on the landing page of https://www.lennox.com or by visiting https://www.lennox.com/about/safety/product-recalls.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves three models of Lennox Ductless Single-Zone or Multi-Zone heat pumps.  The model and serial numbers can be found on the nameplate on the side of the units.  Only heat pumps with the following model and serial numbers are included in the recall:

   

                                                                                                       Model Number          Serial Number

MPA018S4M-1P

 

6915XXXXXX or 6916XXXXXX

MPA048S4S-1P

 

6915XXXXXX or 6916XXXXXX

MPA048S4M-1P

6915XXXXXX or 6916XXXXXX

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately contact their installing servicer, dealer, or contractor to arrange for a free replacement of the outdoor unit.  While awaiting replacement, consumers should monitor the recalled heat pumps while they are being operated and keep foliage and other flammable items at least 24 inches away from the recalled units.  Lennox is contacting all known independent dealers about the recall directly.  The dealers will contact individual consumers to arrange for recalled outdoor units to be removed and replacement units to be installed. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports, both in Canada, of overheating.  One report included a small hole in the heat pump motor due to melting and one report of the fan blade and motor catching fire.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Lennox independent dealers nationwide from January 2016 through November 2019 for between $8,700 and $15,550. 

Importer(s):

Lennox Industries Inc. and/or Lennox Industries (Canada) Ltd., of Canada  

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-083
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
