Kolcraft Recalls Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Cuddle ‘n Care and Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinets & Incline Sleepers to Prevent Risk of Suffocation

Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.
Kolcraft at 800-453-7673 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT, email customerservice@kolcraft.com, or online at www.kolcraft.com and click on “Incline Sleeper Recall” or “Safety Notifications” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the inclined sleeper accessory sold with the Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper (model number starting with KB063) and the Kolcraft Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper (model number starting with KB061). Model numbers are located on the metal bar between the bassinets’ legs. The inclined sleeper is the only portion of the product that is being recalled.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled inclined sleeper accessory and contact Kolcraft for a $35 voucher to be used on www.Kolcraft.com or a $20 refund. The voucher can be used until February 20, 2022. Kolcraft is contacting all registered owners and known purchasers directly via a postcard by mail. Consumers can continue to use the bassinet without the inclined sleeper accessory.
None reported.
Juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide from March 2011 through December 2017 for about $140.
Kolcraft Enterprises Inc., of Chicago, Ill.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800