Joybird Recalls Dressers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards

Name of product:
Blythe dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or serious injuries to children.  The dressers do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM 2057-17).  

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall date:
April 6, 2020
Units:
About 100
Consumer Contact:

Joybird toll-free at 888-282-0842 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT Saturday, email at support@joybird.com or online at www.joybird.com and click on Product Safety for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Joybird’s Blythe dressers.  They are made of plywood with a painted white finish exterior and nine brown-colored, veneer-faced plywood drawers with round knobs that are finished with a low-gloss lacquer.  The dressers measure about 66 inches wide, 18 inches deep and 37.5 inches high and weigh about 209 pounds. Stickers on the back of each recalled dresser state “Stitch Industries, Inc.” the month and year of manufacture, and the words “TSCA Title VI Compliant.”

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access.  Consumers should contact Joybird for a free in-home repair to the dresser’s legs or a free one-time in-home installation of a tip-over restraint kit by a technician plus a $50 gift card to be used on Joybird’s website, or free pick-up of the dresser for a full refund.  Joybird is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Online at Joybird.com from October 2017 through July 2019 for about $1,700.

Importer(s):

Joybird, of Commerce, Calif. 

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
20-106
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
