Intertex Recalls Blowers Due To Fire Hazard

Name of product:
B-Air, BlueDri, BlueDri Pro and Soleaire Blowers
Hazard:

The utility outlets on the side of the blowers are not protected by a circuit breaker.  If the outlet becomes overloaded or short-circuited, it could overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
August 12, 2020
Units:
About 189,000 (In addition, about 8,153 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Intertex, LLC at 800-465-7300 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email to recall@b-air.com or online at www.b-air.com for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves several models of centrifugal and axial blowers sold under the B-Air, BlueDri, BlueDri Pro and Soleaire brands.  Each blower has convenience outlets on the side of the unit to allow the blowers to be “daisy chained” (several blowers plugged together in series) or other devices to be plugged in.  These blowers were sold in a variety of models and colors.  Model numbers can be found on the rear of the products.

MODEL

BRAND

DESCRIPTION

MSRP

VP-33 

B-Air®

AIR MOVER 1/3 HP

$209.00

PB-25 

B-Air®

AXIAL AIR MOVER 1/4 HP

$299.00

FX-1 

B-Air®

COMPACT AIR MOVER 1/4 HP

$119.00

GP-33

B-Air®

AIR MOVER 1/3 HP

$259.99

BD-ONE-29

BlueDri

AIR MOVER 1/3 HP

$158.00

BDPRO-33

BlueDri Pro 

AIR MOVER 1/3 HP

$179.00

BD AXIAL-25

BlueDri Pro 

AXIAL AIR MOVER 1/4 HP

$249.00

Jetster

Soleaire

AIR MOVER 1/3 HP

$159.00
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the convenience outlets on the side of the recalled blowers and contact Intertex for a free repair.  Consumers with recalled units will receive a free cordset adapter with an integrated circuit breaker.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Home Depot and Lowes stores nationwide and online at www.aerindustries.com, www.amazon.com, www.ebay.com, www.homedepot.com, and www.lowes.com from January 2008 through July 2020 for between $120 and $300.

Importer(s):

Intertex, LLC, of Azusa, CA.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-162
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
