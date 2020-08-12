Intertex Recalls Blowers Due To Fire Hazard

The utility outlets on the side of the blowers are not protected by a circuit breaker. If the outlet becomes overloaded or short-circuited, it could overheat, posing a fire hazard.
Intertex, LLC at 800-465-7300 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email to recall@b-air.com or online at www.b-air.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves several models of centrifugal and axial blowers sold under the B-Air, BlueDri, BlueDri Pro and Soleaire brands. Each blower has convenience outlets on the side of the unit to allow the blowers to be “daisy chained” (several blowers plugged together in series) or other devices to be plugged in. These blowers were sold in a variety of models and colors. Model numbers can be found on the rear of the products.
|
MODEL
|
BRAND
|
DESCRIPTION
|
MSRP
|
VP-33
|
B-Air®
|
AIR MOVER 1/3 HP
|
$209.00
|
PB-25
|
B-Air®
|
AXIAL AIR MOVER 1/4 HP
|
$299.00
|
FX-1
|
B-Air®
|
COMPACT AIR MOVER 1/4 HP
|
$119.00
|
GP-33
|
B-Air®
|
AIR MOVER 1/3 HP
|
$259.99
|
BD-ONE-29
|
BlueDri
|
AIR MOVER 1/3 HP
|
$158.00
|
BDPRO-33
|
BlueDri Pro
|
AIR MOVER 1/3 HP
|
$179.00
|
BD AXIAL-25
|
BlueDri Pro
|
AXIAL AIR MOVER 1/4 HP
|
$249.00
|
Jetster
|
Soleaire
|
AIR MOVER 1/3 HP
|
$159.00
Consumers should immediately stop using the convenience outlets on the side of the recalled blowers and contact Intertex for a free repair. Consumers with recalled units will receive a free cordset adapter with an integrated circuit breaker.
None reported.
Home Depot and Lowes stores nationwide and online at www.aerindustries.com, www.amazon.com, www.ebay.com, www.homedepot.com, and www.lowes.com from January 2008 through July 2020 for between $120 and $300.
Intertex, LLC, of Azusa, CA.
