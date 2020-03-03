  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Ikea Recalls Kullen 3 Drawer Chests Due To Tip Over And Entrapment Hazards Consumers

IKEA Recalls KULLEN 3-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Consumers Urged to Anchor Chests or Return for Refund

Name of product:
KULLEN 3-drawer chest
Hazard:

The recalled chest is unstable if it is not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or serious injuries to children.  Additionally, KULLEN 3-drawer chests imported after August 12, 2019 do not comply with the performance requirements of the updated version of the U.S. consensus standard (ASTM 2057-19).

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall date:
March 4, 2020
Units:
About 820,000 (in addition, about 150,000 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Call IKEA’s toll-free recall hotline at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET or go online to www.IKEA-USA.com/secureit for more information on how to receive a refund or a free wall-anchoring repair kit.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the KULLEN 3-drawer chest.  The chest is 28 3/8 inches tall, sold in black-brown or birch colors, and weighing approximately 45 pounds.  The article numbers for the KULLEN 3-drawer chest are 600-930-58 (birch), 501-637-54 (black-brown), and 803-221-34 (black-brown).  A 5-digit supplier number, 4-digit date stamp, IKEA logo, country of origin and “KULLEN” are printed on the underside of the top panel or inside the side panel.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the KULLEN 3-drawer chest if not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access.  Consumers should contact IKEA for either a full refund or a free wall-attachment (anchor) kit. 

  • For refund:  IKEA will accept in-store returns or arrange for free pick up of the chests for a full refund. 

  • For wall-attachment (anchor) kit:  Consumers can order a free wall-attachment (anchor) kit.  Consumers can install the anchor themselves or IKEA will provide a one-time, free in-home installation service, upon request. 

Incidents/Injuries:

IKEA has received six reports of tip-over incidents involving KULLEN 3-drawer chests that were not anchored to the wall, including one report involving a minor cut and one report involving minor cuts and bruises.

Sold At:

Exclusively at IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.ikea-usa.com from April 2005 to December 2019 for about $60.

Importer(s):

IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland

Distributor(s):

IKEA Distribution Services Inc., of Conshohocken Pa.

Manufactured In:
Various countries
Recall number:
20-085
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

IKEA Recalls KULLEN 3-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Consumers Urged to Anchor Chests or Return for Refund
Whalen Recalls Bayside Furnishings 9-Piece Dining Sets Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Safavieh Recalls Chests of Drawers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards
Home Depot Recalls 4-Drawer Whitewash Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards
Fanim Industries Recalls Harbor Breeze Santa Ana Ceiling Fan Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise