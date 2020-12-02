Huffy Recalls Torex Ride-on Toy UTVs Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

The ride-on toy can unexpectedly move when connecting the battery after recharging, posing an injury hazard.
About 5,150
Huffy toll-free at 888-366-3828 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at torex@huffy.com or online at https://www.huffybikes.com and click on “Safety Notices” at the bottom of the page or use direct link https://www.huffybikes.com/recalls/.
This recall involves Huffy-branded Torex 24-volt ride-on toy UTVs (model number 17249). The toy UTVs measure 53 inches long, 43 inches wide and 27 inches tall when assembled. They are black with red trim, and “Torex” labels are on the front and side of the ride-on toy. The recalled toy UTVs were manufactured between June 2019 and November 2019 with date codes: 16919, 17119, 18019, 19019, 20019, 20219, 20519, 24819, 24919, 25019, 25219, 25319, 25419, 32219, 32319 and 33719. The model number and date code are located under left rear wheel well above left rear wheel.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toy UTV and contact Huffy for a free replacement controller.
Huffy has received 36 reports of incidents. No injuries have been reported.
Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com from August 2019 through September 2020 for about $500.
Huffy Corporation, of Miamisburg, Ohio
