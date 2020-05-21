  1. Home
Herman Miller and Design Within Reach Recall Dressers and Cabinets Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Remedy May Be Delayed Due to COVID-19 Restrictions; Keep Product Away from Children (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Nelson and Lauki Dressers and Cabinets
Hazard:

The recalled dressers and cabinets are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.  The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-19).

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 21, 2020
Units:
About 2,700 (In addition, about 120 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Email recall_info@hermanmiller.com, or go online at www.hermanmiller.com and click on “Nelson Product Recall” at the bottom of the home page or visit https://www.hermanmiller.com/customer-service/recalls/nelson-dresser-cabinet-and-buffet-recall/.  For Design Within Reach Lauki products go to www.dwr.com and click on “Lauki Recall” at the bottom of the home page or visit https://www.dwr.com/recall-lauki?lang=en_US, or contact Herman Miller at 800-338-2107 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for the full refund with free pick-up.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Herman Miller Nelson Cabinets and Dressers and Design Within Reach Lauki Cabinets and Dressers.  Product numbers can be found on a label located inside an upper drawer.  The Nelson cabinets are wood veneer and have 2 doors or 3, 4, 5 or 8 drawers.  They were sold in oak, walnut, ash, and santos palisander (brown).  The Lauki dressers are wood veneer or lacquered MDF and have 3 or 6 drawers.  They were sold in the following colors: Oak, Walnut, White, Graphite and Glacier Grey.

 

Recalled Herman Miller Nelson cabinets

PRODUCT  #

PRODUCT NAME

DESCRIPTION

RETAIL PRICE

TE3400.E

Nelson Thin Edge Chest Cabinet

56 x 18.5 x 41
Cabinet, 5-Drawers with 1 right door

$7,800 - $16,000

TE3400.M

Nelson Thin Edge Chest Cabinet

56 x 18.5 x 41
Cabinet, 5-Drawers with 1 left door

$7,800 - $16,000

TE0204

Nelson Thin Edge Double Dresser

67 x 18.5 x 28.75
Cabinet, 8-Drawers

$6,800 - $14,000

TE2167.R

Nelson Thin Edge Buffet

67 x 18.5 x 28.75
Cabinet, 4-Drawers with 2 right doors

$8,000 - $16,000

TE2167.L

Nelson Thin Edge Buffet

67 x 18.5 x 28.75
Cabinet , 4-Drawers with 2 left doors

$8,000 - $16,000

TE2100.S

Nelson Thin Edge Chest

34 x 18.5 x 28.75
Cabinet, 4-Drawers

$4,800 - $10,000

TE2100.T

Nelson Thin Edge Chest

34 x 18.5 x 28.75
Cabinet, 3-Drawers

$4,600 - $9,800

TE2134

Nelson Thin Edge Cabinet

34 x 18.5 x 28.75
Cabinet with 2 doors

$3,800 - $9,000

BC3440.L

Nelson Basic Cabinet Series 34 x 40

40 x 18.5 x 39.5
Cabinet, 5-Drawers with door

$2,815 

BC3440.M

Nelson Basic Cabinet Series 34 x 40

40 x 18.5 x 39.5
Cabinet, 2-Drawers over 2 doors

$2,600

 

Recalled Lauki dressers

PRODUCT  #

PRODUCT NAME

DESCRIPTION

100144158

Lauki 32”

Three Drawer Dresser Glacier Grey

100144157  

Lauki 32 “

Three Drawer Dresser - Graphite

100144156  

Lauki 32 “

Three Drawer Dresser - White

10006123  

Lauki 47 “

Wide Dresser – White

100144127  

Lauki 47 “

Six Drawer Dresser - Glacier Grey

10008841  

Lauki 47 “

Six Drawer Dresser - 47" – Graphite

10001064  

Lauki 47 “

Six Drawer Dresser – Oak  (DISC)

10008840  

Lauki 47 “

Six Drawer Dresser – Walnut  (DISC)

100144161  

Lauki 60 “

Six Drawer Dresser - Glacier Grey

100144160  

Lauki 60 “

Six Drawer Dresser – Graphite

100144159  

Lauki 60 “

Six Drawer Dresser – White
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using this or any recalled chest or cabinet if not properly anchored to the wall, place it in an area that children cannot access and contact Herman Miller to receive a full refund with free pick-up of the chest.  Herman Miller is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Herman Miller has received one report of a tip-over with no injuries or property damage.  No other incidents have been reported.

Sold At:

Nelson units were sold at the Herman Miller NY store, Design Within Reach stores nationwide, online at hermanmiller.com and dwr.com, and through wholesale dealers.  Lauki units were sold at Design Within Reach stores nationwide and online at dwr.com.  All of the products were sold from September 2010 through January 2020 for between $2,600 and $16,000.

Importer(s):

Herman Miller Inc., of Zeeland, Mich. and Design Within Reach Inc., of Stamford, Conn.

Manufactured In:
United States, Spain
Recall number:
20-747
