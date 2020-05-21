Herman Miller and Design Within Reach Recall Dressers and Cabinets Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Remedy May Be Delayed Due to COVID-19 Restrictions; Keep Product Away from Children (Recall Alert)

The recalled dressers and cabinets are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-19).
Email recall_info@hermanmiller.com, or go online at www.hermanmiller.com and click on “Nelson Product Recall” at the bottom of the home page or visit https://www.hermanmiller.com/customer-service/recalls/nelson-dresser-cabinet-and-buffet-recall/. For Design Within Reach Lauki products go to www.dwr.com and click on “Lauki Recall” at the bottom of the home page or visit https://www.dwr.com/recall-lauki?lang=en_US, or contact Herman Miller at 800-338-2107 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for the full refund with free pick-up.
Recall Details
This recall involves Herman Miller Nelson Cabinets and Dressers and Design Within Reach Lauki Cabinets and Dressers. Product numbers can be found on a label located inside an upper drawer. The Nelson cabinets are wood veneer and have 2 doors or 3, 4, 5 or 8 drawers. They were sold in oak, walnut, ash, and santos palisander (brown). The Lauki dressers are wood veneer or lacquered MDF and have 3 or 6 drawers. They were sold in the following colors: Oak, Walnut, White, Graphite and Glacier Grey.
|
Recalled Herman Miller Nelson cabinets
|
PRODUCT #
|
PRODUCT NAME
|
DESCRIPTION
|
RETAIL PRICE
|
TE3400.E
|
Nelson Thin Edge Chest Cabinet
|
56 x 18.5 x 41
|
$7,800 - $16,000
|
TE3400.M
|
Nelson Thin Edge Chest Cabinet
|
56 x 18.5 x 41
|
$7,800 - $16,000
|
TE0204
|
Nelson Thin Edge Double Dresser
|
67 x 18.5 x 28.75
|
$6,800 - $14,000
|
TE2167.R
|
Nelson Thin Edge Buffet
|
67 x 18.5 x 28.75
|
$8,000 - $16,000
|
TE2167.L
|
Nelson Thin Edge Buffet
|
67 x 18.5 x 28.75
|
$8,000 - $16,000
|
TE2100.S
|
Nelson Thin Edge Chest
|
34 x 18.5 x 28.75
|
$4,800 - $10,000
|
TE2100.T
|
Nelson Thin Edge Chest
|
34 x 18.5 x 28.75
|
$4,600 - $9,800
|
TE2134
|
Nelson Thin Edge Cabinet
|
34 x 18.5 x 28.75
|
$3,800 - $9,000
|
BC3440.L
|
Nelson Basic Cabinet Series 34 x 40
|
40 x 18.5 x 39.5
|
$2,815
|
BC3440.M
|
Nelson Basic Cabinet Series 34 x 40
|
40 x 18.5 x 39.5
|
$2,600
|
Recalled Lauki dressers
|
PRODUCT #
|
PRODUCT NAME
|
DESCRIPTION
|
100144158
|
Lauki 32”
|
Three Drawer Dresser Glacier Grey
|
100144157
|
Lauki 32 “
|
Three Drawer Dresser - Graphite
|
100144156
|
Lauki 32 “
|
Three Drawer Dresser - White
|
10006123
|
Lauki 47 “
|
Wide Dresser – White
|
100144127
|
Lauki 47 “
|
Six Drawer Dresser - Glacier Grey
|
10008841
|
Lauki 47 “
|
Six Drawer Dresser - 47" – Graphite
|
10001064
|
Lauki 47 “
|
Six Drawer Dresser – Oak (DISC)
|
10008840
|
Lauki 47 “
|
Six Drawer Dresser – Walnut (DISC)
|
100144161
|
Lauki 60 “
|
Six Drawer Dresser - Glacier Grey
|
100144160
|
Lauki 60 “
|
Six Drawer Dresser – Graphite
|
100144159
|
Lauki 60 “
|
Six Drawer Dresser – White
Consumers should immediately stop using this or any recalled chest or cabinet if not properly anchored to the wall, place it in an area that children cannot access and contact Herman Miller to receive a full refund with free pick-up of the chest. Herman Miller is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Herman Miller has received one report of a tip-over with no injuries or property damage. No other incidents have been reported.
Nelson units were sold at the Herman Miller NY store, Design Within Reach stores nationwide, online at hermanmiller.com and dwr.com, and through wholesale dealers. Lauki units were sold at Design Within Reach stores nationwide and online at dwr.com. All of the products were sold from September 2010 through January 2020 for between $2,600 and $16,000.
Herman Miller Inc., of Zeeland, Mich. and Design Within Reach Inc., of Stamford, Conn.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800