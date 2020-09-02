Hanamint Recalls Swivel Rockers, Club Swivel Rockers and Club Swivel Gliders Due to Fall Hazard

The chair’s post can separate from base, posing a fall hazard to the user.
Hanamint at 800-298-9210 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@hanamint.com, or online at www.hanamintstore.com and click on RECALL Swivel Rockers and Club Swivel Rockers at top of page for more information.
This recall involves all dining swivel rockers, club swivel rockers, and club swivel gliders in all designs with mechanisms that have solid posts. The aluminum framed chairs are for indoor and outdoor use and were sold in a variety of finishes including black, desert bronze and terra mist. The Hanamint logo is cast into the underside of the seat.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swivel rockers and gliders and contact Hanamint for a free repair.
Hanamint has received 26 incidents of the chair’s post separating from the base, including one injury involving a small scrape.
Christy Sports, Chair King, Today’s Patio, The Great Escape, Fortunoff and other stores nationwide from January 2020 through June 2020 for about $600.
Hanamint Corp., of Greensboro, N.C.
