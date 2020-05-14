  1. Home
Garia Recalls Golf & Courtesy Electric Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Garia Golf & Courtesy battery-powered electric vehicles
Hazard:

A fuse can overheat and melt while the electric vehicle is charging, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 14, 2020
Units:
About 1,000
Consumer Contact:

Garia collect (281) 923-0291 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, e-mail at support-us@garia.com, or online at www.garia.com and click on “Safety Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Garia model year 2010-2019 golf and courtesy battery-powered electric vehicles (BEV’s). The models involved are as follows; Golf, Golf 2+2, Courtesy 4 and Courtesy 4+2. Garia VIN numbers are printed / etched on the chassis under the front seat cushion (see illustration below). The model year of your Garia can be identified by the 10th digit in the VIN number. The chart below can be used as a quick reference. The Serial numbers and date code range are: VIN numbers UJGDHSX1XAVXXXXXX - UJGDHSX1XKVXXXXXX are located under the vehicle’s front seat.

(A to K) (2010-2019) 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop charging these recalled golf and courtesy vehicles and contact Garia or a Garia dealer to schedule a free repair. Garia is contacting all known customers by direct mail and e-mail.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm is aware of five incidents of overheating and fire damage to the vehicles.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Garia dealers nationwide from January 2010 through September 2019 for between $15,000 and $75,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Garia A/S, of Denmark

Importer(s):

Garia Inc., of Houston, Texas

Manufactured In:
Denmark
Recall number:
20-122
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
