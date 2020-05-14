Garia Recalls Golf & Courtesy Electric Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

A fuse can overheat and melt while the electric vehicle is charging, posing a fire hazard.
Recall Details
This recall involves Garia model year 2010-2019 golf and courtesy battery-powered electric vehicles (BEV’s). The models involved are as follows; Golf, Golf 2+2, Courtesy 4 and Courtesy 4+2. Garia VIN numbers are printed / etched on the chassis under the front seat cushion (see illustration below). The model year of your Garia can be identified by the 10th digit in the VIN number. The chart below can be used as a quick reference. The Serial numbers and date code range are: VIN numbers UJGDHSX1XAVXXXXXX - UJGDHSX1XKVXXXXXX are located under the vehicle’s front seat.
(A to K) (2010-2019)
Consumers should immediately stop charging these recalled golf and courtesy vehicles and contact Garia or a Garia dealer to schedule a free repair. Garia is contacting all known customers by direct mail and e-mail.
The firm is aware of five incidents of overheating and fire damage to the vehicles. No injuries have been reported.
Garia dealers nationwide from January 2010 through September 2019 for between $15,000 and $75,000.
Garia A/S, of Denmark
Garia Inc., of Houston, Texas
