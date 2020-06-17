  1. Home
Edwards Recalls Mechanical Heat Detectors Due to Failure to Alert to Fire

Name of product:
Edwards Mechanical Heat Detectors
Hazard:

The recalled heat detectors can fail to activate in reaction to rising temperatures, posing a risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
June 17, 2020
Units:
About 85,000
Consumer Contact:

Edwards Fire Safety at 800-505-5088 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday to Friday, or online at https://edwardsfiresafety.com and click on “Mechanical Heat Detector Information” for more information, or at https://edwardsheatdetector.rsvpcomm.com.

 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves mechanical heat detectors used indoors to detect elevated temperatures as part of professionally installed fire detection systems for residential homes and businesses. In residential settings, this product is installed in kitchens, attics and garages for property protection. The recalled heat detectors do not detect smoke or make an audible sound, but rather act as sensors that trigger fire alarms or security panels when elevated heat is detected. The heat detectors can be mounted to walls or ceilings and are labeled with “135F” and “NOT A LIFE SAFETY DEVICE.” The recalled units are the following:

Model #

Description

Seller

281B-PL

Heat Detector, 135F, Rate of Rise and Fixed Temperature

Edwards

283B-PL

Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature

Edwards

104-13

Heat Detector, 135F, Rate of Rise and Fixed temperature

Interlogix

104-15

Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature

Interlogix

1EYC2

Heat Detector, 135F, Rate of Rise and Fixed Temperature

Edwards, Grainger P/N

1EYC4

Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature

Edwards, Grainger P/N

281B-20pkg-OEM-UTCO1

Heat Detector, 135F, Rate of Rise and Fixed Temperature

Honeywell Security

281B-20pkg-OEM-UTC20

Heat Detector, 135F, Rate of Rise and Fixed Temperature

Interlogix

281B-OEM-UTC01

Heat Detector, 135F, Rate of Rise and Fixed Temperature

Honeywell Security

283B-20pkg-OEM-UTC01

Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature

Honeywell Security

73340U

Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature and Rate of Rise

Mirtone

73342U

Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature

Mirtone

AI281B

Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature and Rate of Rise

Edwards

AI283B

Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature

Edwards

281A

Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature and Rate of Rise

Edwards
 
Remedy:

Consumers who use the product in life-safety applications permitted by code (for example, in elevator shafts, or in lieu of smoke detectors, manual pull stations, or sprinklers in particular settings), or in residential attics or residential garages, should immediately contact a fire or security alarm professional for free replacement and installation of the heat detector.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Edwards’ distributors, electrical wholesalers, contractors, and fire safety professionals nationwide from January 1979 through May 2018 for between $6 to $7 per unit. 

Importer(s):

Edwards Fire Safety, of Bradenton, Florida

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-140
