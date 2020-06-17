Edwards Recalls Mechanical Heat Detectors Due to Failure to Alert to Fire

The recalled heat detectors can fail to activate in reaction to rising temperatures, posing a risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire.
Recall Details
This recall involves mechanical heat detectors used indoors to detect elevated temperatures as part of professionally installed fire detection systems for residential homes and businesses. In residential settings, this product is installed in kitchens, attics and garages for property protection. The recalled heat detectors do not detect smoke or make an audible sound, but rather act as sensors that trigger fire alarms or security panels when elevated heat is detected. The heat detectors can be mounted to walls or ceilings and are labeled with “135F” and “NOT A LIFE SAFETY DEVICE.” The recalled units are the following:
|
Model #
|
Description
|
Seller
|
281B-PL
|
Heat Detector, 135F, Rate of Rise and Fixed Temperature
|
Edwards
|
283B-PL
|
Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature
|
Edwards
|
104-13
|
Heat Detector, 135F, Rate of Rise and Fixed temperature
|
Interlogix
|
104-15
|
Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature
|
Interlogix
|
1EYC2
|
Heat Detector, 135F, Rate of Rise and Fixed Temperature
|
Edwards, Grainger P/N
|
1EYC4
|
Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature
|
Edwards, Grainger P/N
|
281B-20pkg-OEM-UTCO1
|
Heat Detector, 135F, Rate of Rise and Fixed Temperature
|
Honeywell Security
|
281B-20pkg-OEM-UTC20
|
Heat Detector, 135F, Rate of Rise and Fixed Temperature
|
Interlogix
|
281B-OEM-UTC01
|
Heat Detector, 135F, Rate of Rise and Fixed Temperature
|
Honeywell Security
|
283B-20pkg-OEM-UTC01
|
Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature
|
Honeywell Security
|
73340U
|
Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature and Rate of Rise
|
Mirtone
|
73342U
|
Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature
|
Mirtone
|
AI281B
|
Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature and Rate of Rise
|
Edwards
|
AI283B
|
Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature
|
Edwards
|
281A
|
Heat Detector, 135F, Fixed Temperature and Rate of Rise
|
Edwards
Consumers who use the product in life-safety applications permitted by code (for example, in elevator shafts, or in lieu of smoke detectors, manual pull stations, or sprinklers in particular settings), or in residential attics or residential garages, should immediately contact a fire or security alarm professional for free replacement and installation of the heat detector.
None reported
Edwards’ distributors, electrical wholesalers, contractors, and fire safety professionals nationwide from January 1979 through May 2018 for between $6 to $7 per unit.
Edwards Fire Safety, of Bradenton, Florida
