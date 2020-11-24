  1. Home
Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers Recalled by Sunbeam Products Due to Burn Hazard

Name of product:
Crock-Pot® 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers
Hazard:

The recalled Crock-Pot multi-cooker can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked.  This can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
November 24, 2020
Units:

About 914,430 (In addition, about 28,330 were sold in Canada.)  

Consumer Contact:

Crock-Pot at 800-323-9519 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at recall.crockpot.com for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers, Model Number SCCPPC600-V1, which is shown on label on bottom of unit.  The multi-cookers were manufactured between July 1, 2017 and October 1, 2018, with date codes K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN.  The date code is engraved on one of the prongs of the electrical plug and on the bottom of the base.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode, but may continue to use for slow cooking and sautéing.  Consumers should contact Crock-Pot immediately to obtain a free replacement lid.  Consumers who continue using the multi-cooker in pressure cooker mode while waiting for the replacement lid should be certain the lid is securely turned to the fully locked position by aligning the arrow on the lid with the lock symbol on the base.

Incidents/Injuries:

Sunbeam Products has received 119 reports of lid detachment, resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from first-degree to third-degree burns.

Sold At:

Walmart, Target and other retail stores nationwide and online at Amazon and other online retailers from July 2017 through November 2020 for between $70 to $100.

Manufacturer(s):

Sunbeam Products, Inc., of Boca Raton, Fla.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-035
Choose Your Recall Emails

