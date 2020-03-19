Children’s Tool Kits Recalled by Grizzly Industrial Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban and Toy Safety Requirements

The tool belt, hammer and suspenders (model H3044) contain excessive levels of lead, violating the federal lead content standard. In addition, the toy goggles and hardhats do not meet toy safety requirements.
Grizzly Industrial toll-free at 888-615-7944 anytime or email at recalls@grizzly.com or online at www.grizzly.com and click on recalls for more information.
Recall Details
The recalled Children’s Tool Kits have two different model numbers: H3044 and H5855. Model H3044 is a 12-piece tool kit that contains a helmet, goggles, tape measure, tool belt, hammer, pair of leather gloves, ruler, carpenter’s square, level, bottle of chalk and suspenders. Model H5855 is an 11-piece tool kit that contains goggles, tape measure, wooden tool caddy, hammer, ruler, carpenter’s square, level, screwdriver, pliers and an adjustable wrench. Model numbers are printed on the front upper right hand corner of the packaging. “Grizzly Industrial” is printed on multiple items of the tool kits.
Consumers should immediately stop using these recalled Children’s Tool Kits and keep them away from children. Consumers should contact Grizzly Industrial for instructions on returning the recalled tool kits to receive a full refund including return shipping. Grizzly is contacting all known purchasers directly to notify them of this recall.
None reported.
Grizzly Industrial’s showrooms nationwide and online at www.grizzly.com and www.Amazon.com from September 2002 through November 2019 for about $20.
Grizzly Industrial Inc., of Bellingham, Wash.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800