CB2 Recalls Bordo Dining Tables Due to Injury Hazard

The table legs can become unsteady when moved, causing the table to collapse, posing an injury hazard.
About 1,120
CB2 at 800-451-8217 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday or online at www.cb2.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Bordo and Bordo XL dining tables. The concrete dining tables measure 84 inches long by 40 inches wide and 29.5 inches tall for the regular sized table and 107.5 inches long by 40 inches wide and 29.5 inches tall for the XL sized table. All Bordo tables are white and are included in the recall.
SKU #
Model Name
668603
BORDO CONCRETE DINING TABLE I
342922
BORDO XL CONCRETE TABLE
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tables and contact CB2 for instructions on how to receive a full refund.
CB2 has received four reports of the tables collapsing including three reports of injuries involving a laceration and a swollen leg/ankle.
CB2 stores nationwide,online at www.CB2.com, and through the CB2 catalog from August 2018 through June 2020 for about $1,500 (Bordo dining table) and about $2,300 (Bordo XL dining table).
NTN CO. LTD, of Vietnam
Euromarket Designs Inc., of Northbrook, Ill.
CB2, of Chicago, Ill.
