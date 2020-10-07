  1. Home
CB2 Recalls Bordo Dining Tables Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Bordo and Bordo XL dining tables
Hazard:

The table legs can become unsteady when moved, causing the table to collapse, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
October 7, 2020
Units:

About 1,120 

Consumer Contact:

CB2 at 800-451-8217 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday or online at www.cb2.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Bordo and Bordo XL dining tables.  The concrete dining tables measure 84 inches long by 40 inches wide and 29.5 inches tall for the regular sized table and 107.5 inches long by 40 inches wide and 29.5 inches tall for the XL sized table.  All Bordo tables are white and are included in the recall.

 

SKU #

Model Name

668603

BORDO CONCRETE DINING TABLE I

342922

BORDO XL CONCRETE TABLE
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tables and contact CB2 for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

CB2 has received four reports of the tables collapsing including three reports of injuries involving a laceration and a swollen leg/ankle.

Sold At:

CB2 stores nationwide,online at www.CB2.com, and through the CB2 catalog from August 2018 through June 2020 for about $1,500 (Bordo dining table) and about $2,300 (Bordo XL dining table).

Manufacturer(s):

NTN CO. LTD, of Vietnam

Importer(s):

Euromarket Designs Inc., of Northbrook, Ill. 

Distributor(s):

CB2, of Chicago, Ill.

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
21-004
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise