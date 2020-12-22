  1. Home
BRP Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
2021 Can-Am Outlander and Renegade All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

A rear wheel can separate from the vehicle and cause a loss of control, posing a crash hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
December 22, 2020
Units:

About 135 (In addition, about 37 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, BRP online contact form at https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/us/en/form/contact-us.html or at www.can-am.brp.com and click on “Owner Zone” and then “Safety Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves nine model year 2021 Can-Am Outlander and Renegade models.  The vehicles were sold in various colors including red, tundra green, granite gray-octane blue, camo and yellow.  The model name is printed on the side panels of the vehicles.  The vehicle identification number (VIN) is printed on the frame under the seat in the middle and on the frame behind the right front wheel.  

 

Model Year

Model Name

MY 2021

Can-Am Outlander 450

MY 2021

Can-Am Outlander 570

MY 2021

Can-Am Outlander DPS 450

MY 2021

Can-Am Outlander DPS 570

MY 2021

Can-Am Outlander XMR 850

MY 2021

Can-Am Outlander XMR 1000R

MY 2021

Can-Am Outlander XT 570

MY 2021

Can Am Outlander XXC 1000R 

MY 2021

Can-Am Renegade XMR 1000R
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a BRP Can-Am ATV dealer for a free repair.  BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

BRP received two reports of the rear wheel coming loose and falling off the all-terrain vehicles.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Can-Am dealers nationwide from October 2020 through November 2020 for between $8,500 and $15,000.

Importer(s):

Bombardier Recreational Products BRP, U.S. Inc., of Sturtevant, Wis.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
21-715
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
