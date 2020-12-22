BRP Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

A rear wheel can separate from the vehicle and cause a loss of control, posing a crash hazard to consumers.
About 135 (In addition, about 37 were sold in Canada)
BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, BRP online contact form at https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/us/en/form/contact-us.html or at www.can-am.brp.com and click on “Owner Zone” and then “Safety Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves nine model year 2021 Can-Am Outlander and Renegade models. The vehicles were sold in various colors including red, tundra green, granite gray-octane blue, camo and yellow. The model name is printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is printed on the frame under the seat in the middle and on the frame behind the right front wheel.
|
Model Year
|
Model Name
|
MY 2021
|
Can-Am Outlander 450
|
MY 2021
|
Can-Am Outlander 570
|
MY 2021
|
Can-Am Outlander DPS 450
|
MY 2021
|
Can-Am Outlander DPS 570
|
MY 2021
|
Can-Am Outlander XMR 850
|
MY 2021
|
Can-Am Outlander XMR 1000R
|
MY 2021
|
Can-Am Outlander XT 570
|
MY 2021
|
Can Am Outlander XXC 1000R
|
MY 2021
|
Can-Am Renegade XMR 1000R
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a BRP Can-Am ATV dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly.
BRP received two reports of the rear wheel coming loose and falling off the all-terrain vehicles. No injuries have been reported.
Can-Am dealers nationwide from October 2020 through November 2020 for between $8,500 and $15,000.
Bombardier Recreational Products BRP, U.S. Inc., of Sturtevant, Wis.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800