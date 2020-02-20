  1. Home
Browning Recalls Pistol Holsters Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Browning Leather Pistol Holsters
Hazard:

The holster design can change the position of the safety switch on the firearm without the user knowing it. When this occurs, if the trigger is accidentally pulled, the firearm could fire unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard to the user and bystanders.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
February 20, 2020
Units:
About 1,265
Consumer Contact:

Browning at 800-945-5372 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email HolsterRecall@browning.com, online at www.browning.com and click on the “News/Recalls” tab, or visit https://www.browning.com/support/recall-safety-information/recall-notice----leather-holster--multi-angle-thumb-break.html.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Browning Leather Pistol Holsters, Multi-Angle Thumb Break, which is a leather pistol holster designed to carry Browning 1911-380 and 1911-22 pistols.  The holsters are brown with yellow stitching with the Browning buckmark logo branded on the front of the holster. The holsters can be identified by Item No. 12904011 and UPC Code 023614843702, which are printed on the back of the product packaging. Contact Browning with any questions regarding the identification of the recalled holsters.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled holsters and contact Browning for a free replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

Browning has received one report where the holster design changed the position of the safety switch on the firearm.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Sporting goods stores nationwide and online at www.browning.com from September 2017 through December 2019 for about $80.

Importer(s):

Browning Arms Company, of Morgan, Utah

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-076
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
